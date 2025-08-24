Stray Dogs Case: Following the recent Supreme Court order on the stray dogs relocation, the Central Government has stepped into action. In a major move, the central government has made it mandatory for all states and union territories to sterilise and vaccinate at least 70 per cent of dogs. After proper sterilisation and vaccination, the dogs must be released to their original location.

Earlier, the Centre’s role was limited to suggestions only, but with this directive, the government has placed a responsibility on the state and union territories. According to the directive, at least 70 per cent of dogs should be sterilised and vaccinated, and each state must submit a monthly progress report to ensure effective implementation of the order, Jagran.com reported.

In line with the Supreme Court’s order, the Central Government has changed its directive. The Supreme Court directed the authorities to sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs before releasing them to their original locations. According to the top court’s order, the Central Government has stated that at least 70 per cent of dogs must be sterilised and vaccinated in all states and UTs.

The Animal Husbandry Ministry has issued a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all the states and union territories, warning of potential consequences if any failure to comply is reported.

Stray Dogs Case: Central Extends Support For Sterilisation And Shelter Upgrades

- Extending support to the states and UTs, the Central government has announced a subsidy of Rs 800 per dog and Rs 600 per cat for sterilisation and vaccination.

- Additionally, separate funds will be allocated for creating feeding zones, rabies control units, and upgrading shelter homes in all big cities.

- The government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 15 lakh to small shelters, and large shelters will receive up to Rs 27 lakh.

- The Central Government will also provide a one-time grant of Rs 2 crore to animal hospitals and shelters.

Central Directs State To Implement Revised Birth Control Model

In a letter to states, the Central Government has directed them to implement the revised birth control model as the standard operating procedure. The directive emphasises establishing feeding zones, 24-hour helplines, and rabies control units in major cities to ensure uninterrupted sterilisation and vaccination efforts. The initiative aims to control the stray animal population and ensure public safety.