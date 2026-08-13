The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Central government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over its failure to take a decision on introducing front-of-pack warning labels for packaged food products containing high levels of sugar, salt and saturated fat, saying it would pass further directions if the Centre failed to act.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said the Court was concerned with protecting the health of citizens, particularly growing children, and questioned the Union's reluctance to adopt stronger nutritional warnings despite the Court's earlier directions. The bench told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Brijender Chahar, appearing for the Union, that the government had to comply with what the Court had asked it to do and questioned whether it was succumbing to pressure from corporate houses. The Court said it was acting in the public interest and not for itself, and asked the Union what steps it had taken so far on the issue.

ALSO READ: Old Monk Banned News: Why Did FSSAI Ban Some Variants Of Popular Whiskey And Rum Brands? Explained Chahar sought to explain the government's concerns, submitting that strict warning labels could result in traditional Indian foods, including namkeen, carrying a red warning symbol because of their fat or salt content. He said international nutritional standards may not be directly applicable to Indian food habits and pointed out that even two eggs could cross the permissible daily fat limit.The bench, however, rejected the argument that such concerns should prevent the government from creating greater public awareness about what consumers were eating.

"Why? You don't want people of this country to remain healthy? More particularly growing children?", the Court asked. The Court said consumers were already aware that packaged foods contain sugar, fat and carbohydrates, but front-of-pack warnings would provide a simple means of informing them about the nutritional risks before they purchased a product. It also rejected the argument that warnings could affect manufacturers' businesses, observing that the ultimate decision to purchase a product would still remain with the consumer.The Court questioned the reluctance of FSSAI to implement such a system and stressed that manufacturers' commercial interests could not override public health concerns.

ALSO READ: FSSAI Bans Old Monk Rum Variants And Boozers Are Not Happy: 'Felt Like A Breakup Message' | See Reactions During the hearing, senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for a manufacturer, sought to make submissions. The Court told him that the issue concerned the health of citizens and that manufacturers could not dictate the policy on the matter. Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat, appearing in the matter, suggested that food products could be categorised differently and said the nutritional content of products should also be displayed. The Court clarified that it is not against any particular product but is only concerned about consumers' awareness of what they are consuming. "In this country, how many people can afford dry fruits? And how many children buy Kurkure? That makes all the difference. We are not against any particular product. We only want the person purchasing it to know what he is consuming", the Court said.

(Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit: ANI)