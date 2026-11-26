In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to revise the front-of-package nutrition labelling (FoPNL), mentioning 'total sugars' and 'saturated fat' in place of "added sugar" and "added fat" as the nutrients of concern in separate hexagons. The top court also directed the label "salt" on the products.

FoPNL is a nutritional information graphic on packaged food to assist consumers in making an informed decision about food purchases and healthier dietary choices. The SC bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran also asked the FSSAI to ensure that each hexagon on the products carries a standardised pictorial representation of the nutrient of concern along with a high-content label. "The FSSAI shall ensure that the FoPNL provides for a separate hexagon for each nutrient of concern, each containing the words High Fat, High Sugar, High Salt, respectively, alongside their corresponding pictograms, rather than a single combined hexagon," the bench said.

ALSO READ: Red Hexagon For High Sugar, Fat, Salt: FSSAI Moves Again On Stricter Food Labels After Supreme Court Push, Public Outcry "The FSSAI shall ensure that the FoPNL treats total sugars and saturated fat, rather than added sugar and added fat, as the nutrients of concern, alongside salt, in alignment with its own long-standing consensus existing prior to the DGI, 2024 (Dietary Guidelines for Indians)," it said.

Regarding sweetened beverages that do not exceed the threshold limits for the relevant nutrient of concern, the bench directed the FSSAI to ensure that FoPNL must not be identical or deceptively similar, in appearance, form or shape, to the warning label required for beverages that exceed the threshold limits.

Regarding artificial preservatives and other additives, the apex court asked the food regulatory body to closely monitor the reformulation of products following the introduction of the FoPNL. The FSSAI had told the court in its affidavit that it proposes a single-phase implementation of the FoPNL regime. It had said that it would require four months to issue and finalise the draft regulations.

ALSO READ: ‘Your Last Chance’: SC Warns Centre Over FSSAI's Failure To Implement Front-Of-Pack Warning Labels On Wednesday, the court ordered, "The FSSAI shall bring the regulations into force within the timeline proposed by it and shall take all necessary steps, including pre-emptive steps, to ensure that this timeline is strictly adhered to," the bench said.