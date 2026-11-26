A video showing a JCB machine operating near Sheshnag Lake, a high-altitude glacial lake in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, has sparked a political and environmental controversy. Opposition: environmentalists have raised concerns over the activity, demanding an immediate halt to the work near the Amarnath cave route.

The issue has triggered specifically a face-off between the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the PDP and several local leaders have opposed the work, the BJP has defended it and accused its critics of politicising the issue.

But what is the Sheshnag Lake controversy about? Why are political leaders opposing the work, and what are the possible environmental risks? Here's everything to know. What Is Sheshnag Lake Dispute? The controversy began after a video showing a JCB machine operating near Sheshnag Lake went viral on social media. Environmentalists and local leaders questioned the use of heavy machinery in the ecologically sensitive area, warning that excavation could disturb the fragile surroundings of the glacial lake.

An ecological disaster is unfolding at Sheeshnag Pahalgam. Excavators are tearing through fragile alpine landscapes. They are deliberately destroying an exceptionally delicate ecosystem that took thousands of years to evolve. This reckless destruction must stop immediately https://t.co/E6D9xd9lVt — Mountains in Loop (@zaidcasm) November 22, 2026 The activity has also raised questions about the permissions granted for the work and its possible impact on the traditional Amarnath Yatra route. PDP and Other Leaders Opposing the Move PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has strongly opposed the work and urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to send a fact-finding team to the site.

Shockingly, on 23 January 2026, the Omar Abdullah led Cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag by extending the MoU with BRO’s Project Beacon. In the name of development It is an assault on our fragile ecology, putting both the Sheshnag ecosystem and the Amarnath Yatra at risk. Will the Chief Minister and Tourism Department explain this MoU and the clearance granted? Will they withdraw it before irreversible damage is done? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 25, 2026 On Thursday, she asked the chief minister to form a team comprising political leaders and environmentalists to assess the situation and examine whether the ongoing activity had caused any damage. She also stressed the need to protect the fragile ecosystem along the Amarnath Yatra route and preserve the natural ice formation, known as the Shivling, inside the holy cave.

"The chief minister should form a fact-finding team which must include environmentalists and political leaders to assess the ground situation at Sheshnag," Mehbooba told reporters. A day earlier, Mufti had alleged that the Omar Abdullah-led government had extended a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for road work in the ecologically sensitive Sheshnag area. My worst fears were confirmed today when police stopped me from proceeding towards Sheshnag. The questions surrounding construction in this fragile glacial ecosystem are only growing louder. What is being concealed today could become a man made disaster tomorrow. The Amarnath Cave, Yatra and surrounding mountains must be protected as one ecological whole. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 24, 2026 "In the name of development, it is an assault on our fragile ecology, putting both the Sheshnag ecosystem and the Amarnath Yatra at risk," she wrote on X. Mehbooba also claimed that the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet approved the project on January 23, 2026. On January 24, PDP leaders and other prominent figures attempted to reach Sheshnag Lake to protest against the work, but police stopped them near Chandanwari.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed concern over the use of heavy machinery near the lake. In a post on social media, he wrote, "Images and reports of heavy machinery operating near the beautiful Sheshnag Lake in the Pahalgam glacier region are deeply disturbing. This has raised serious concerns about the environmental impact of construction work in this fragile Himalayan region. Our glaciers are already retreating, and the recent devastating glacier-related floods in neighbouring Nepal have reminded us how vulnerable the Himalayas are becoming; such activities are a cause for alarm."

The visuals and reports of heavy machinery operating near the pristine Sheshnag Lake, in the glacial zone of Pahalgam are very disturbing, raising serious concern among people about the ecological impact of construction in this fragile Himalayan region. With our glaciers already retreating, and recent devastating glacier-related floods in neighbouring Nepal reminding us of the growing vulnerability of the Himalayas, such activities raise alarm. Kashmir has always warmly welcomed Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, and improving facilities for them has never been an issue. But not at the cost of our fragile ecosystem. Those governing owe answers to people for the serious environmental concerns created by such “developmental projects”! Our precious mountains, glaciers and water bodies need protection not plunder, for now and for the future generations. So this must be immediately stopped. — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) November 23, 2026 Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra also questioned the deployment of the excavator. He demanded that the government explain the purpose of the work and disclose details of the permissions granted by different departments. BJP Hits Back At Oppn The BJP has defended the work and accused its critics of practising selective environmental activism and applying double standards. It also warned against giving the issue a communal angle.

“What is being projected as an environmental issue increasingly appears to be an attempt to manufacture controversy, disturb the peaceful atmosphere and exploit religious sentiments for narrow political gains,” J-K BJP spokesperson and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina said in a statement.

ALSO READ: 30 Terrorists From J-K's Reasi Undergoing Training In Pakistan, 5 Wanted To Sell Their Land To Fund Terrorism: DGP Without naming any political party or leader, Raina alleged that some politicians were trying to revive the Amarnath land controversy and communalise the issue. BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur also targeted Mehbooba Mufti over her opposition to the work. He asked, "Have you received any instructions from Pakistan or the ISI to worsen the situation? Can't Hindus live in Kashmir? Don't Hindus have the right to build roads to their religious sites?"

Thakur also questioned why Mufti had not raised similar environmental concerns when 36,000 trees were allegedly cut down along the Mughal Road during the PDP's tenure. He accused the party of staging unnecessary protests over the current work. ALSO READ: J-K Statehood Row: Omar Abdullah Questions Delay, Asks If Centre Is Waiting For BJP CM; Party Hits Back Why Is The Route Important? Sheshnag Lake is located near Chandanwari in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir. It is a high-altitude glacial lake formed by meltwater from glaciers. Surrounded by mountains, snow and glaciers, the lake is part of a fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

The terrain in such regions often consists of loose rocks, gravel and sand rather than solid ground. The use of heavy machinery and large-scale excavation can disturb the natural landscape, increase soil erosion and potentially destabilise surrounding slopes. The alleged work is taking place along the traditional route from Pahalgam to the Amarnath cave shrine. Environmentalists have therefore called for a careful assessment of the work before construction activity continues. Thousands of pilgrims travel along this route every year, often covering long distances on foot to reach the holy cave. The work is aimed at widening the existing track to make the journey easier and improve access for pilgrims. However, the use of heavy machinery near the lake has raised concerns about its environmental impact. BRO Claims No Construction Carried Out The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has clarified that no new road is being constructed in the area. According to the organisation, the ongoing work involves widening the existing track. However, the clarification has not ended the controversy, with political leaders and environmentalists continuing to question the possible damage to the surrounding ecosystem.