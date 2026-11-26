- Tamil Nadu introduces 15-day paternity leave for male government employees.
- Leave available 15 days pre-childbirth or six months post-birth.
- Complements extended one-year maternity leave for women employees.
The Tamil Nadu government has announced a new social welfare measure for male government employees, allowing them to take 15 days of paternity leave. Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay announced that eligible employees can avail themselves of the leave either 15 days before childbirth or within six months after the birth of their child.
This is the first time the state has introduced such a provision for male government employees. The move aims to allow fathers to support their partners and take care of their newborn children.
Earlier, in August, Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay announced an extension of maternity leave benefits for women working in government departments. Under the new provision, women employees will be eligible for 365 days (one year) of fully paid maternity leave, subject to conditions, even for the birth of a third child.
Under the earlier rules, women government employees with fewer than two living children were entitled to 365 days of maternity leave. However, those who already had two or more living children could avail themselves of only 12 weeks (84 days) of leave, in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines and subsequent amendments made by the state government.
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The latest change seeks to remove this difference by extending the one-year maternity leave benefit to women government employees for the birth of their third child as well.
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