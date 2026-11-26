The Tamil Nadu government has announced a new social welfare measure for male government employees, allowing them to take 15 days of paternity leave. Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay announced that eligible employees can avail themselves of the leave either 15 days before childbirth or within six months after the birth of their child.

This is the first time the state has introduced such a provision for male government employees. The move aims to allow fathers to support their partners and take care of their newborn children.

Earlier, in August, Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay announced an extension of maternity leave benefits for women working in government departments. Under the new provision, women employees will be eligible for 365 days (one year) of fully paid maternity leave, subject to conditions, even for the birth of a third child.