Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday strongly condemned the shooting of three Tamil men in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. Dismissing the Karnataka forest department's explanation as "unacceptable," he demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. "It is heartbreaking that Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, who were Tamils residing in villages in the Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the early hours of August 15, 2026, in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area. I strongly condemn this massacre," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

கர்நாடகாவின் சாம்ராஜ் நகர் மாவட்டம், ஹனூர் தாலுக்காவில் உள்ள கிராமங்களில் வசித்து வந்த தமிழர்களான அந்தோணி சாமி, ஜான் ரோஸ் பீட்டர், குமார் ஆகியோர், 2026 ஆகஸ்ட் 15 அன்று அதிகாலையில், காவிரி வனவிலங்கு சரணாலயப் பகுதியில், கர்நாடக வனத் துறையினரால் சுட்டுக் கொல்லப்பட்டது வேதனை… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) August 16, 2026 "The explanation provided by the Karnataka Forest Department regarding this incident is unacceptable. An honest investigation must be conducted regarding this brutal incident. A high-level investigation committee should be constituted, and appropriate punishment should be meted out to those responsible. The Karnataka government must provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victims," he added, further urging the state government to "take appropriate measures to ensure that no such incident occurs again." ALSO READ: 'Speech Twisted': TN BJP Chief Issues Clarification After 'Ask Mother' Reply To Vijay's 'Where Is Father' Jibe Sparks Row

3 Suspected Poachers Killed In Karnataka Forest Firing; Magisterial Inquiry Ordered Three suspected poachers, identified as Antony Swamy, Peter, and Kumar, were killed in a gunfight with forest department officials inside the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. Acting on a tip-off about individuals entering the forest to hunt wildlife, forest personnel rushed to the scene. According to sources, the poachers allegedly opened fire on the forest officials, triggering a retaliatory exchange that resulted in the deaths of three.

ALSO READ: From Pension Hikes To Wedding Aid: Key Announcements In Vijay’s First I-Day Speech As Tamil Nadu CM | WATCH Confirming the incident, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "I received the information around 5 am about the forest department personnel conducting an encounter with those who had gone to hunt animals." He added that the state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the firing, assuring that the investigation will bring out all the facts.