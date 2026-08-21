Tamil Nadu News: A "car war" has erupted in Tamil Nadu days after CM Vijay-led TVK government on Wednesday announced to provide official cars for all 234 MLAs in the state and a monthly allowance of Rs 1 lakh to "address public grievances." Rejecting the offer, DMK leader and LoP in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, said that all 59 MLAs of DMK will not accept the offer and cited the mounting debt of Tamil Nadu.

During a debate in the state Assembly today, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the TVK government, since taking charge, has time and again highlighted Tamil Nadu's financial distress, and urged the Vijay-led government to assess the financial condition of all MLAs before providing them with the free vehicle.

"Since the TVK government has been saying from day one after assuming power that the government is in debt, all 59 DMK MLAs have decided not to avail this offer. We urge the government to provide free cars to MLAs only after verifying their election affidavits--whether they already own cars and what their financial status is," Udhayanidhi Stalin said, as reported by NDTV.

ALSO READ: 'Did Not Use Word Freeze': DMK Questions CM Vijay's Stand Over Delimitation; TVK Fires Back Stalin further taunted CM Vijay, recalling his stance against freebies offered by political parties during the run-up to the elections. "TVK said they were against freebies and kept saying the government is in debt; hence, we decided not to accept the offer to reduce the government's debt burden," he said.

TVK Minister Questions Udhayanidhi Stalin's Govt Accommodation: Reacting to DMK's rejection, Tamil Nadu Minister Adhav Arjuna stated that the TVK government "intended to treat all MLAs equally" and clarified that the policy allows only those MLAs to apply for the vehicle who do not have cars. Arjuna further stated that many MLAs from TVK, the Left parties, and VCK are first-time MLAs and do not have cars.

"Many of our MLAs really don't have a house and car. Left party MLAs don't have. When we make an announcement, it will be common to all. TVK's stance is clear - those who already have a car will not apply for the govt vehicle," Arjuna said in response to Stalin's remarks.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces 365-Day Paid Maternity Leave For Third Child He also questioned the junior Stalin over his decision to live in a government quarter, despite having three bungalows. "The chief minister made the announcement treating all MLAs equally. If the LoP doesn't want a car, why is he staying in government quarters when he has three bungalows?"

All About TVK Government's Free Vehicle Announcement: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced official vehicles and a monthly allowance of Rs 1 lakh for all MLAs to address public grievances in their respective constituencies. The government will provide an allowance of Rs 75,000 per month, including fuel and driver costs, and Rs 25,000 per month to hire a personal assistant to help manage constituency work.

ALSO READ: Vijay Takes U-Turn: TVK Govt Withdraws Order Banning Students From Joining CJP, Left-Backed Protest In Tamil Nadu "These measures are aimed at reducing the economic burden on the MLAs, improving transparency, and ensuring that government services reach the grassroots level without corruption. Appropriate amendments will be made to formalise these directives," CM Vijay said. Making an announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Vijay said the new support measures consisting of a vehicle and an allowance for the MLAs will help them travel across their constituencies to address public grievances and monitor government projects without depending on others.