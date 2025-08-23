Tamil Nadu Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department stated that apart from rainfall, these regions are also expected to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds. The continuous rainfall is likely to provide relief from the heat by reducing the temperature by two to four degrees Celsius. However, the rainfall is also likely to lead to issues like waterlogging and power outages in multiple key cities.

Tamil Nadu: These districts to witness rain While providing details, the weather department stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram, are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert In 8 Districts For Very Heavy Rainfall, Warning Till August 26; Forecast Apart from rainfall, the residents of these regions are also likely to witness cloudy skies for most parts of the day. The IMD stated that the intensity of rain is likely to reduce after three to four days, adding that the temperature will remain comparatively low for the next few days.

Chenni to receive rain, light breeze The weather department also stated that the capital, Chennai, is also likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall at least till August 25. It further stated that while the maximum temperature is likely to be calculated at 34 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.