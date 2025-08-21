Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised the government's move to table the three bills seeking to remove the Prime Minister, a Union Minister and Chief Minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory, if he or she has been arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row.

Attacking the government, Tejashwi said that the bill is being brought to "blackmail and intimidate" some leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

ALSO READ: 'Maar Nahi Daalna Tha': Police Reveal Insta Chat Of Accused Student In Ahmedabad School Stabbing Case

Yadav gave examples of Jharkhand CM like Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who were jailed but later acquitted.

"This is a new way to blackmail people... This law is being brought only to blackmail and intimidate Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu... This is what these people do... Earlier too, many Chief Ministers were kept in jail, but all were acquitted, like Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal,” the RJD leader said, as quoted by ANI.