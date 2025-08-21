- By Nidhi Giri
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised the government's move to table the three bills seeking to remove the Prime Minister, a Union Minister and Chief Minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory, if he or she has been arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row.
Attacking the government, Tejashwi said that the bill is being brought to "blackmail and intimidate" some leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Yadav gave examples of Jharkhand CM like Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who were jailed but later acquitted.
"This is a new way to blackmail people... This law is being brought only to blackmail and intimidate Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu... This is what these people do... Earlier too, many Chief Ministers were kept in jail, but all were acquitted, like Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal,” the RJD leader said, as quoted by ANI.
"This bill has been brought because it is part of a larger conspiracy to pressurise Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and ask him to stay within limits and accommodate BJP leaders in the tickets given to JDU leaders... This bill has been brought to keep Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in check... They can also file a new case (on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar).... This law is being brought to weaken democracy," RJD leader added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Union Territory Government (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The three bills sparked a massive uproar in Lok Sabha with Opposition MPs tearing the copies of the draft legislation and throwing bits of paper at the Home Minister. Following the uproar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah referred the bills to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, comprising 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.
