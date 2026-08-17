UGC-NET Re-Exam: Several student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association (AISA), and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), on Monday held protests in the national capital and announced plans for nationwide demonstrations against the National Testing Agency's (NTA) decision to re-conduct the UGC-NET examinations for three subjects.

The protests come a day after NTA announced re-examinations for the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers of the UGC-NET June 2026, after an expert committee found extensive factual, typographical, translation, and language errors in the question papers. The re-examinations for the three subjects are scheduled for September 9 and 10, and candidates are not required to pay any additional examination fee.

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Announces Re-Exam For English, Commerce, Sociology; Check Schedule Here Student Organisations Demand Scrapping Of NTA The decision to re-conduct the tests has drawn sharp criticism from student organisations, which staged protests in the national capital demanding that the testing agency be scrapped or held accountable for recurring examination lapses.

NSUI अध्यक्ष विनोद जाखड़ के नेतृत्व में कार्यकर्ताओं ने NTA के खिलाफ जोरदार विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। pic.twitter.com/7itYB8qnun — Lakshya Varshney (@Lakshya70269397) August 17, 2026 AISA, affiliated with the CPI(ML) Liberation, held a demonstration outside the NTA office in Okhla Industrial Estate on Monday afternoon, alleging that the cancellation of the three papers was yet another failure of the agency. Simultaneously, the SFI Delhi State Committee staged a protest at the same facility, while its Central Executive Committee urged students, states and units across the country to join demonstrations against the agency.

ALSO READ: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Cracks Down On NTA, Orders Exam System Overhaul Delhi Police, CRPF Detain Protesters Outside NTA Office Delhi Police and CRPF personnel detained protesters outside the NTA office after demonstrators attempted to breach security barricades during the protest, News18 reported. The fresh demonstrations come less than a month after a massive student agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged NEET paper leaks led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. (With Inputs From PTI)