Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Tuesday announced the nationwide launch of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) by India Post. Scindia said the new system, supported by a Rs 5,800 crore investment, supports Prime Minister Modi's vision of a strong and self-reliant Digital India.

Scindia said the new Advanced Postal Technology (APT) is a fully made-in-India system that will help India Post make faster decisions, improve e-commerce services, reduce costs with automation, and offer easy, mobile-friendly services to people anywhere, anytime. "Driven by PM @narendramodiji's vision of Digital India & Make in India, this fully indigenous platform will: Enable real-time decision making, Boost e-commerce reach, Cut operational costs through automation, Deliver citizen-first, mobile-ready services anywhere-anytime. Led by our hon'ble Prime Minister from the front, this is Aatmanirbhar Bharat in full strength, charting the path for a stronger, self-reliant Digital India," the post read.

Earlier in July, Union Minister of Communications and DoNER Jyotiraditya M Scindia set an ambitious growth target of 20 per cent to 30 per cent for the Financial Year 2025-26 across different Circles of India Post, tailored to their potential in specific verticals.

This goal is part of a broader mission to transform India Post into a sustainable profit centre for the Government of India, without compromising its social responsibility, the Ministry of Communications said in an official statement. The Department of Posts convened its Annual Business Meet 2025-26 in the national capital under the leadership of Scindia.