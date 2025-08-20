Jalalabad Becomes Parshurampuri: Uttar Pradesh's Jalalabad has been renamed as Parshurampuri as the Home Minister approved the state government's proposal. The Central government's Under Secretary Unnikrishnan wrote a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary on the Centre's approval. In June, on the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a letter was sent by the government to the Secretary of the Union Home Ministry in this regard. Three years ago, the Yogi government declared Jalalabad a tourist destination as the birthplace of Lord Parshuram.

The Yogi government had launched several beautification projects with an aim to develop the tehsil. The development works in Jalalabad are still underway. Jitin Prasada Had Initiated Efforts For Rename There was a long-standing demand to declare the name of the tehsil as Parshurampuri. Union Minister of State for Commerce, Industry, IT and Electronics Jitin Prasada had also written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard and requested him to rename the city as Parshurampuri.

"Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for granting permission to change the name of Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to 'Parshurampuri'! Sincere gratitude, reverence, and congratulations to the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the Honourable Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji! This decision, made under your guidance and leadership, has provided a moment of pride for the entire Sanatani community," Prasada wrote on X.