- Nagpur Municipal Corporation sang only two Vande Mataram stanzas.
- BJP faces criticism after previously faulting Congress for same.
- Central directive mandates all six stanzas for official programs.
Nagpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has found itself in a major controversy after singing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram at its general body meeting at Niyojan Bhavan in Sadar on Thursday.
The administrative lapse comes at a time when the BJP and its allies have criticised Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge for singing only two stanzas of the national song at the party's national executive meeting.
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Centre Mandates 6 Stanzas, But BJP-Ruled Nagpur Civic Body Sings Only 2
The incident carries political significance following recent directives from the Union Home Ministry requiring all six stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' to be sung before the national anthem at government and official programs. The complete rendition lasts approximately three minutes and 10 seconds. However, the civic body followed its long-standing practice of singing only two stanzas.
No BJP members present at Thursday's meeting noticed or raised an objection to the two-stanza rendition. The administration is now expected to face questions regarding why the latest directive was not implemented during the meeting.
NMC Secretary Cites Technical Fault
When questioned about the lapse, NMC Secretary Ranjana Lade initially claimed that the entire song was sung. However, after it was pointed out that only two stanzas were played, she told TOI, "I will check whether the recording cassette has developed any snag and revert."
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The incident carries significance following President Droupadi Murmu's assent to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026. The Act grants legal protection to Vande Mataram and makes insulting the song, disrupting its rendition and stopping people from singing it a punishable offence.