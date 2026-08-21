Nagpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has found itself in a major controversy after singing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram at its general body meeting at Niyojan Bhavan in Sadar on Thursday.

The administrative lapse comes at a time when the BJP and its allies have criticised Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge for singing only two stanzas of the national song at the party's national executive meeting.

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Centre Mandates 6 Stanzas, But BJP-Ruled Nagpur Civic Body Sings Only 2

The incident carries political significance following recent directives from the Union Home Ministry requiring all six stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' to be sung before the national anthem at government and official programs. The complete rendition lasts approximately three minutes and 10 seconds. However, the civic body followed its long-standing practice of singing only two stanzas.