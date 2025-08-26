Varanasi Places To Visit: “You don’t visit Banaras, you experience it.” Banaras, also known as Varanasi or Kashi, is a city where spirituality and life flow together like the sacred Ganga. Known as Kashi, “the luminous city” it has been a hub of enlightenment and devotion for thousands of years. The name Varanasi comes from the two rivers cradling the city, the Varuna in the north and the Assi in the south reflecting its geographical identity.

Image Credits: canva Whether you’re visiting the ghats, exploring temples, or indulging in local street food, Banaras promises an unforgettable experience. How To Reach Banaras? Book flight or train tickets. For example, if you’re travelling from Delhi, a flight to Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, takes about 1 hour 15 minutes, while the high-speed Vande Bharat train takes approximately 7–8 hours. Choose whichever is convenient for you. Here’s a 2-day itinerary for first-time visitors.

Day 1: Explore Ghats, Street Food & Local Life Morning: Sunrise at the Ghats “It’s chaotic, loud, crowded, but irresistibly alive.” If you reach early morning, start your day with a boat ride along the Ganga River. Watching the sunrise over the ghats while witnessing devotees take their holy dip is a soul-stirring experience. Don’t miss these ghats:

- Dashashwamedh Ghat: Famous for the evening Ganga Aarti, believed to have been created by Lord Brahma to welcome Lord Shiva. - Assi Ghat, Manikarnika Ghat, Namo Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat: Get a glimpse of daily life along the river. Image Credits: JND It’s important to note that Manikarnika Ghat is the main cremation ghat of Banaras, symbolising the cycle of life and death. Being cremated here is considered highly auspicious and is believed to grant moksha (liberation). Afternoon: Street Food & Shopping Banaras is a paradise for food lovers. Try local delicacies such as Kashi chaat, Malaiyo, Tamatar chaat, Sweet lassi, Banarasi paan and more. Image Credits: JND The narrow lanes of the old city are perfect for shopping Banarasi silk sarees, suits, handicrafts, incense, and souvenirs. Day 2: Temples, Rituals & Spiritual Experiences No trip to Banaras is complete without visiting its temples. According to local belief, before exploring Kashi, one should visit and appease Kaal Bhairav. So start your day around 5–6 am with a visit to Kaal Bhairav Temple.

1. Kaal Bhairav Temple: Dedicated to Lord Bhairav, a fierce form of Shiva, this temple is believed to protect Kashi and its people. Image Credits: X 2. Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Next, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. A popular saying goes, “If one visits Kashi Vishwanath, there is no need to go to the Char Dham,” reflecting the temple’s spiritual significance. Worshipping here is said to grant moksha. The temple has been destroyed and rebuilt several times, with the current structure built by Ahilyabai Holkar in the 18th century.

3. Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple: Dedicated to Lord Hanuman and believed to have been founded by the saint Tulsidas, this temple is popular among devotees seeking to remove obstacles and hardships. It is especially crowded on Saturdays and during Hanuman Jayanti.

Image Credits: JND 3. Tulsi Manas Temple: Associated with Tulsidas, who wrote the Ramcharitmanas here, this temple’s walls are engraved with verses from the epic Ramayana, blending spiritual and literary significance. 4. Durga Temple (Monkey Temple): Dedicated to Goddess Durga, this temple is famous for its bright red colour and its resident monkeys. It is believed that worshipping Durga here protects devotees from evil forces. The temple has been a major spiritual centre for centuries and draws huge crowds during Navratri.

