Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several parts of the country are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days. While very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, a heavy downpour is likely in the western, hilly, and southern regions. Along with rain, the coastal regions are also expected to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning.

Rain Likely In These States According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh due to the effect of the depression formed over North Jharkhand and adjoining South West Bihar. Apart from this, the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh are also set to experience moderate to heavy rainfall between August 22 and 26. The farmers have been advised to protect their crops and limit their financial activities during the rain activities.

Will It Rain In Delhi-NCR? Apart from this, the residents of Delhi and nearby cities are likely to witness cloudy skies and a gentle breeze throughout the day on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, the capital city received heavy rainfall in the evening hours, leading to waterlogging in the lower regions.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh Rain Alert: Heavy Downpour Likely In Northern Districts Till August 22; Check IMD Forecast Bihar Weather Update In its advisory, the weather department has issued an orange alert for several districts of Bihar, including Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnea, and Katihar. Apart from this, a yellow alert has also been issued for other regions such as Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria, Munger, Bhagalpur, Banka, and Jamui.

As per the IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely in the hilly regions such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from this, similar weather conditions are expected in the western and southern regions, including Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their outings during the rainfall to avoid any inconveniences. ALSO READ: Punjab Rain Alert: Heavy Downpour Likely In Chandigarh, Other Districts; Check IMD's Latest Forecast