Kolkata News: The officials recovered multiple phones, Wi-Fi devices and other equipment from the cell of Aftab Ansari, who was convicted in the American Centre attack case during an inspection drive at Kolkata's Presidency Jail. As per the officials, the raid was conducted earlier on August 23 and continued for almost two hours. The presence of communication devices in Ansari's cell has raised serious questions on the security arrangements.

High-Tech Devices Recovered As per the reports, the prison department conducted a thorough search of Aftab's cell number 14 upon receiving a tip-off. The officials thoroughly searched his cell and uncovered the high-tech devices hidden between layers of his clothes and bed. The recovered items included two routers, two card readers, earphones, and a total of Rs 31,000 cash.

A formal complaint has been filed at the Hastings police station following the recovery of high-tech communication devices from Aftab's cell. As per the preliminary assessments by the investigating agencies, Aftab was using apps like WhatsApp and Telegram from his cell. The reports suggest that the agencies are closely investigating if he was in contact with his former handlers in Pakistan.

ALSO READ: SIM Card, Dubai Connection: Police Reveal How Delhi Couple Shared Key Military Details With Pakistan's ISI Apart from this, the agencies are also considering probing the chances of him being in contact with the terror groups operating in India. Aftab Ansari is soon likely to be questioned by the central agencies on the availability of these products and their use.

Questions On Security Arrangements The availability of crucial communication devices and cash has led to questions on the security arrangements, especially in the high-profile cases. The police are also trying to identify the jail personnel who helped Aftab in arranging and keeping these devices.

Aftab Ansari was convicted by the Calcutta High Court in connection with the attack on the American Center. While he was initially sentenced to death, the Supreme Court later changed his sentence to life imprisonment. ALSO READ: Jailed Under POCSO, Drug Addict: Gym Trainer Imran’s Shocking Past Surfaces Amid Muskan's Murder Probe