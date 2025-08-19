- By Deeksha Gour
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 11:50 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mumbai Monorail Rescue Ops: On Tuesday evening, a Mumbai Monorail train (RST-4) stalled between Chembur and Bhakti Park near Mysore Colony station, leaving passengers trapped for nearly three hours. Videos from inside the train showed commuters fanning themselves and trying to break windows due to poor ventilation. The rescue operation was completed around 9:30 PM, with several passengers receiving medical attention for suffocation.
Why Did the Mumbai Monorail Train Stall?
Officials said the monorail stalled due to overcrowding. The train’s total weight had reached around 109 metric tonnes, exceeding its designed capacity of 104 tonnes. This extra weight caused a mechanical disconnection between the power rail and the current collector, cutting off electricity required to run the train. The overcrowding occurred because the Harbour Line of the local train network was shut due to heavy rain, forcing more commuters onto the monorail.
Mumbai Monorail stalled | Today, a Monorail train (RST-4) stalled between Bhakti Park and Chembur, near Mysore Colony station. Preliminary checks revealed that due to overcrowding, the total weight of the train rose to around 109 metric tonnes, which exceeded its designed…— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025
The NDTV report cited Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, at the scene, as reassuring that all passengers were safe. “Over 150 passengers have been rescued. Three snorkels are being used. The rake got tilted and lost power. Our priority is the rescue, and I have asked the BMC commissioner to expedite this,” he said, adding that ambulances and medical aid were available.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stated it was coordinating with the BMC and emergency services to safely evacuate passengers and restore operations. A technical review will be conducted to prevent similar incidents in the future.