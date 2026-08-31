Zomato Bans Analogue Dairy Products: Online food delivery platform, Zomato, on Monday announced a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of dishes including analogue dairy products such as cheese, paneer by restaurants listed on its platform. The Deepender Goyal-owned platform claimed that it reserves the right to delist non-compliant restaurants.

Analogue dairy dishes are those food items which use cheap and low-quality substitutes instead of traditional ingredients, while keeping the appearance of the food similar to the original one. The latest move comes after a reported state-wide crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration in Maharashtra, and inspections by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in five-star hotels in Delhi.

What does the announcement say?

As per the announcement, dishes containing “analogue dairy” products in restaurants have been delisted from the platform. Meanwhile, Restaurant partners that remain non-compliant will be delisted from the platform, Zomato added.

ALSO READ: FSSAI Crackdown: Everest, Laljee Godhoo Hing Banned Over Substandard Quality; 3 Masalas Also Under Lens

The announcement asked restaurant partners to take immediate corrective action, including transitioning to natural dairy products or removing items containing analogue dairy from their menus if an immediate transition is not feasible.

Eateries have been asked to check product labels and ingredient declarations provided by suppliers to identify the ingredients being used and ensure that the products are in accordance to the rules listed by Zomato. The company stated that restaurants continuing to offer analogue dairy products without complying with these requirements may be removed from the platform.