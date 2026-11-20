Cyber Kushti 2026, a national Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hackathon conducted by the ISAC Foundation with support from global cybersecurity company Zscaler, successfully concluded its grand finale on November 16 and 17, 2026, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

The event was organised as an official parallel technical track of the 3rd National Conference on Cyber Security, Digital Forensics & Intelligence (NCCDFI 2026), hosted by the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The conference was organised around the theme "Cyber Secure Bharat: Fortifying India's Digital Future."

Zscaler Supports AI Skills A major highlight of Cyber Kushti 2026 was the support extended by Zscaler, which contributed to strengthening the technical framework of the competition. Zscaler's support included funding preparatory workshops, creating a dedicated beneficiary category for government colleges and facilitating the sharing of competition outcomes with CERT-In.

The collaboration brought industry-relevant cybersecurity practices into a national-level technical competition, providing participants with exposure to modern security approaches and real-world challenges. 2,763 Participants Competed in the Hackathon Launched on August 15, 2026, Cyber Kushti introduced a distinctive approach to cybersecurity competitions. Instead of primarily rewarding the speed of identifying vulnerabilities, the hackathon evaluated participants on their ability to exercise human judgment over AI-generated security assessments. The competition was divided into three stages: Review, Attack and Defend. A total of 1,031 teams registered for the initiative, while 921 teams, comprising 2,763 participants, competed in Level 1. Subsequently, 99 teams (297 participants) qualified for Level 2, and seven teams comprising 21 participants reached the Grand Finale. The competition was evaluated by a distinguished jury of senior cybersecurity experts and National Cyber Security Scholars.

Ghost Protocol Wins First Prize Following the final rounds, Team Ghost Protocol, comprising Vishal Yadav, Sonu Kumar and Gaurav Pathak, secured the first prize. Team Null Exception, featuring Lav Kumar Vishwakarma and Ranjeet Prasad, finished as the runner-up. The second runner-up position went to Team GR1T, comprising third-year B.Tech students Keerti Ranjan Das, Sumit Chakraborty and Anshu Prakash from Rashtriya Raksha University.

Team Cybertron received a consolation prize. Notably, its members came from an Arts academic background, making their achievement particularly significant in a technically demanding cybersecurity competition. Free Training for All Participants In a significant capacity-building initiative, the ISAC Foundation announced free professional training opportunities for participants at every stage. All 2,763 Level 1 participants will receive Cyber Crime Intervention Officer (CCIO) and Certified Professional Ethics at Workplace (CPEW) training. Level 2 participants will additionally receive NSD Certified Basics in AI (NCBAI), while all 21 finalists will receive NSD Certified Basics in Information Security (NCBIS).

The top three teams and Team Cybertron will also receive NSD Certified DevSecOps training. The total value of prizes and benefits, including cash and in-kind rewards, is approximately Rs 3.65 crore. Commenting on the initiative, Gp Capt Pola Aanand Naidu (Retd.) of the ISAC Foundation said, "AI can generate a security assessment in seconds. What it cannot do is decide whether that assessment is right, or what to do about it. That judgment is what Cyber Kushti tested."

He further appreciated Zscaler for supporting the initiative and NIELIT for providing it with a national platform. Cyber Kushti also advances the priority highlighted by Prof. (Dr) MM Tripathi, Director General of NIELIT, of developing skilled professionals and strengthening national cybersecurity capabilities.

The initiative reflects the growing importance of collaboration between technology companies, government institutions and cybersecurity organisations. With Zscaler's support and ISAC Foundation's capacity-building efforts, Cyber Kushti 2026 aims to contribute towards developing a stronger, industry-ready cybersecurity workforce for India's digital future.