The East Central Railway (ECR) has once again suspended the operation of the Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express, which runs between Hatia and Anand Vihar (Delhi), citing fog-related disruptions. According to ECR’s Hajipur headquarters, services of 28 trains will remain suspended from December 1 to February 28, including this key train that serves as a vital link for Jharkhand’s Palamu division.

The Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express is considered the lifeline for residents of Latehar, Palamu, and Garhwa districts, especially for labourers, students, and low-income passengers travelling to the Delhi-NCR region. The train operates from Palamu to Anand Vihar on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

However, the recurring suspension of the train each winter has sparked widespread resentment among passengers. Local rail users expressed frustration over what they call a “repetitive excuse” of fog. Passenger Harsh Agarwal said, “It’s unfortunate that the Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express is cancelled every year. This train helps poor passengers reach Delhi affordably, yet their problems are being ignored.”

Last year too, the train’s suspension led to public uproar until Palamu MP Vishnu Dayal Ram intervened, resulting in the service’s resumption. This year, passengers are once again demanding a similar intervention.

Locals have also raised concerns that while coal and goods transport from the region continues smoothly, passenger facilities remain neglected. With only a few trains, such as the Rajdhani Express and Garib Rath, connecting Palamu to Delhi, travellers say they are left with limited and costly options.