Low-Maintenance Dog: While balancing a busy lifestyle, it becomes a challenge to manage the furry friends, dogs. Many people assume that petting a dog requires endless hours of care and loads of responsibilities. However, that is not always the case. Some dog breeds are perfectly suited for low-maintenance living. They are suitable to thrive with minimal care and offer the same warmth, companionship and loyalty, just like the high-energy breeds. These low-maintenance dog breeds are independent, easy to groom and content with moderate exercise, making them the ideal pets for busy people.

When it comes to low-maintenance dogs, they need less grooming, are adaptable to smaller living spaces and remain content with shorter walks or moderate playtime. They maintain a balance between being independent and affectionate, making them the ideal pets for busy professionals or those having a busy lifestyle. Here are six low-maintenance dog breeds that are perfect for busy people.

Low-Maintenance Dog Breeds For Busy People Dachshund This is a lovable and affectionate dog breed that comes in two sizes: miniature and medium-sized. They have long-haired doxies that require a bit more grooming than the short-haired or wire-haired varieties. They need basic training to give them structure and need a moderate amount of exercise. All can make excellent companions.

ALSO READ: Why Do Dogs Lick Human Feet And Legs? Surprising Reasons Explained Greyhound This racing dog is not a high-energy dog. Most enjoy loafing around with their family. They love daily walks and the occasional running sessions and do not need a large amount of exercise. Most greyhounds have overall good health. In general, greyhounds tend to be easy to handle and very responsive to training.

French Bulldog The gleeful Frenchie is one of the most popular dog breeds and makes them a perfect human companion. French bulldogs are also the most cheerful among all dog breeds. Even though they have good energy, they tend to lack endurance. Moderate daily exercise is suitable for this breed, but outdoor activities should be limited when it is very hot or humid. They respond well to basic training and are generally well-behaved when provided with structure. They have minimal grooming needs.

Low-Maintenance Dog Breeds For Busy People (Image Credits: Canva) Shih Tzu The Shih Tzu is the ideal dog breed that can live in a small house or apartment. They have a moderate energy level and they need daily exercise. Besides, training is also necessary to prevent this smart dog from becoming too stubborn. These dogs are hypoallergenic; thus, they shed minimally.

Brussels Griffon They are small, cute, goofy and delightful. They can be a bit energetic, but they do not need a lot of exercise. Basic training is essential to offset their feisty side and provide structure. Their wiry coat requires some brushing, but extensive grooming is not necessary. Also, the breed is relatively healthy and well-mannered.