Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and fitness icon Malaika Arora recently joined Soha Ali Khan's podcast to discuss a hot topic in the wellness world: protein powders and supplements. In a time when social media is filled with quick-fix trends and unrealistic body ideals, the nutritionist offered a much-needed, practical perspective. The conversation aimed to help people understand the true purpose of supplements and when and how to include them in a balanced diet. This approach provided a refreshing viewpoint that clarifies the confusion and false information, encouraging a long-term, sustainable approach to health.

Do Supplements Actually Help You Get a Gym Body? When Soha Ali Khan inquired about her views on supplementation, Rujuta Diwekar provided clarification, shedding light on her stance regarding the use of supplements. “As far as supplements go, if they’re part of what you’re already doing, eating correctly, sleeping on time, exercising, being mindful, and you add a supplement or two, I think it’s okay. If your entire focus is on pills, powders, and products at the cost of eating home-cooked food, staying regular with your workouts, and sleeping well, then it’s not worth it,” the nutritionist said.

ALSO READ: Are Weight Loss Supplements Safe And Effective? Know From Expert Moreover, Rujuta Diwekar challenged the widespread belief that getting fit demands a large financial commitment. She called it a false myth. "If you really know what your body needs and how to work around it, fitness isn’t heavy on your pocket at all,” she commented. According to her, this misconception comes from unregulated social media marketing. Influencers often promote supplements without mentioning paid partnerships. This convinces people to chase “quick fixes” rather than develop sustainable, affordable habits that actually work.