Sleep is critical for your body's repair and recovery and your digestive system is no different. Bad sleep habits can disturb gut function, influence metabolism and even cause digestive disorders. During sleep, your digestive system repairs and regenerates itself, producing hormones that regulate hunger and fullness. In a conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr Anukalp Prakash, Director - Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram explained the link between sleep and digestive health.

Link Between Sleep And Digestive Health Sleep Controls Digestive Rhythms Your digestive system has a natural circadian rhythm. Good, consistent sleep aids in synchronising digestion, nutrient uptake and bowel function. Annoying the sleep can disrupt this rhythm, causing constipation or abnormal digestion. Bad Sleep Makes Acid Reflux More Likely Lying down shortly after meals, particularly without sufficient sleep can worsen acid reflux. Lack of sleep has also been found to weaken the lower esophageal sphincter, becoming less effective at keeping stomach acid from flowing upward. Sleep Impacts Gut Microbiome Balance The gut microbiome, which consists of three or four trillions bacteria in your intestines is healthy when your body maintains a regular sleep-wake pattern. Inadequate or irregular sleep distorts the populations of these microbes, resulting in bloating, inflammation or compromised immunity.