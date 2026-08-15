Happy Hariyali Teej Wishes 2026: Hariyali Teej goes beyond being an occasion of wearing green bangles and embraces the season of monsoon. It is a day to celebrate love, devotion, and unity inspired by the divine love story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This Hariyali Teej 2026, express your feelings of love and devotion to your better half by using meaningful wishes, messages, and Instagram captions for your loved one.