Hariyali Teej Fasting 2026: For many women, Teej fasting is a crucial aspect of the festival, but fasting doesn't mean that you will be tired, dehydrated or too hungry to eat. It can be done by making careful planning and conscious decisions, and still enjoy the fast without compromising energy levels and overall health.

5 Ways To Stay Hydrated And Energised During Hariyali Teej Fasting 1. Diet Before Starting Hariyali Teej Fast: Preparation should start before the fast. Complex carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats and fibre should be included in a balanced meal before fasting. Options like roti with curd, vegetable poha with nuts or a healthy home-made meal can give energy for a long time. Avoid enjoying too salty, spicy, or sweet foods– types of foods that can make you feel thirsty, which can lead to discomfort during fasting.

2. Take Extra Care Of Hydration While Fasting According to Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, “It's also essential to drink plenty of water in the first 30 minutes. Increase fluids before the fast and remember to drink plenty of water, rather than a lot in one go. Coconut water or buttermilk (or alternative) can also be added to the diet depending on whether the person is following the “rules” of the fast. Buy tea and coffee in moderate quantities and avoid excessive consumption, especially for those persons who find these drinks acidifying and for whom an excess makes them thirsty.”

3. Foods That Help You Stay Energised During Fasting: If a person's fast allows for some food, it should be vegetables and/or fruits that are consumed, not whatever they can lay their hands on. Vrat-friendly foods like fruits, nuts, seeds, and lightly prepared food (curd) can nourish. Fried snacks, too many potatoes, sabudana dishes and sweets can make an element of the enjoyment; however, portion control is significant. Having copious amounts and being hungry for several hours(s) can lead to heaviness, sluggishness and unease in the digestive system.

ALSO READ: Hariyali Teej 2026: Why Do Women Swing On Jhulas During The Festival? Know The Story 4. Food To Avoid During Hariyali Teej Fasting: If one meal during the fast is allowed at night, avoid heavy meals before the fast, and if you are having it, hydrate first with water or other appropriate liquids, then to a lighter, balanced meal. Try to chew the food slowly, and cook in small batches so that the digestive tract doesn't have to deal with overwhelming amounts of anything.

5. Be Mindful It's also crucial to pay attention to the body's cues. If you feel dizzy, faint, very weak, confused or if the discomfort lasts, you should not just go on a fast. Diabetics, kidney disease patients, people with hypertension, pregnant women and those with other health issues should check with their physician before trying extended fasting.

ALSO READ: 7+ Best Hariyali Teej 2026 Gifts For Your Wife Under Rs 2000 To Make Her Feel Special Lastly, fasting during the season of teej can be done in a traditional way as well as mindfully. The goal is not to endure the unnecessary use of energy or hunger; it's to celebrate without using too much of your own energy. It should be enjoyed without undue effort or deprivation and with sensitivity to the body's own requirements for keeping it hydrated, nourished and comfortable.

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