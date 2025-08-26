Onam Saree Styles: Kerala grand festival, Onam is here and the Malayalis are celebrating with great enthusiasm and style. Onam, a 10-day festival, which began on August 26, 2025, is more than just about celebrating traditions, feasts and prayers to honour the return of King Mahabali. Onam is all about celebrating the festival in style and elegance. The timeless, iconic white-golden saree holds a special place in the grand occasion. It represents the culture of South Indian states, symbolising purity and prosperity. Malayali women are already looking to dress their best in their gorgeous white-golden saree or Kasavu saree. When it comes to styling a saree for Onam, South Indian actresses serve as the best inspirations for all women.

From Sai Pallavi to Keerthy Suresh, South Indian divas have shared style statements in white-golden sarees that blend tradition and contemporary flair. They have redefined the traditional Kasavu saree look and have provided a festive outfit guide to shine this Onam. Here are the five white-golden saree looks by South Indian actresses to celebrate Onam in style.

White And Golden Saree Styles For Onam 2025 Sai Pallavi Sai Pallavi’s look in Kerala’s white-gold saree is simple yet elegant. Wear your Kasavu saree for Onam 2025 in a classic drape that evokes Kerala's cultural heritage. To enhance the look, opt for golden jewellery pieces like statement maang tikka and earrings, jasmine flowers and a light makeup look.

Sai Pallavi (Image Credits: Instagram) Samantha Ruth Prabhu Add a contemporary flair to your Onam celebration by opting for a satin silk saree having a white and golden touch, like that of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Wear a white satin silk saree with intricate golden embroidery along the borders to exude sophistication. Add subtle jewellery, a neat bun and a refined drape to look best this Onam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image Credits: Instagram) Keerthy Suresh Keerthy Suresh has beautified the traditional Kasavu saree and has served as a perfect Onam saree style inspiration. Despite opting for a clean white base, you can always experiment with golden buttas or motifs all over the saree. Balancing the traditional and modern look, complement the saree with statement jhumkas, stacked bangles and loose curls.

Keerthy Suresh (Image Credits: Instagram) Sreeleela Sreeleela’s sequin saree adds a perfect celebratory touch for Onam 2025. Enhance your festive mood by draping a sequin saree having golden-ornamented works and a fine sheen. Celebrate Kerala’s Onam by exuding modern flair. Pair the saree with a backless blouse, bold earrings and a streamlined drape.

Sreeleela (Image Credits: Instagram) Rashmika Mandanna This Onam, drape in an ethereal white-golden saree having delicate sheer fabric with subtle golden embroidery and detailed border, just like Rashmika Mandanna. This festive saree when paired with statement jhumkas and soft hair waves, embraces sophistication and elegance, striking the right balance between traditional and modern beauty.