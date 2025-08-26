Happy Atham 2025 Messages: Oman is the most vibrant festival in Kerala as it marks the return of King Mahabali, the kind ruler who, as the legend says, comes back every year to visit his people. Onam 2025 begins on August 26 and will conclude on September 5. Atham Day marks the official start of Onam, the 10-day harvest festival that Malayalis celebrate with food, flowers and fun. During the festivals, the Malayalis decorate their homes with Oman pookalam designs, gather together and enjoy Onam Sadya, a huge vegetarian feast, sing folk songs and dance. You can now celebrate Onam by sharing Onam 2025 wishes in English and Malayalam, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status online on Atham Day.

The Kerala Onam festival brings the Malayalis together to indulge in the grand celebration. The state during this festival turns into the land of colours and joy. Homes, temples, are streets are decorated. The festival is about family, togetherness, food, and memories. Apart from celebrating Onam 2025 physically, people can also share Atham 2025 wishes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status online to spread joy and strengthen bonds.

Happy Onam 2025 Wishes For Family

Dear family, let us make this Onam a festival of love, oneness, and togetherness.

Happy Onam 2025! May our unity forever beam as bright as the Onam lights.

Wishing a healthy, happy, and prosperous Onam to my loving family.

May King Mahabali shower my family with joy, prosperity, and health this Onam.

Let's usher in this Onam with love in our hearts and a sense of gratitude towards one another.

May the festival of plenty bless our family with prosperity and unlimited blessings.

Sending love to my family for a vibrant Onam with laughter, warmth, and cherished memories.

May Goddess Lakshmi fill our home with happiness and peace this Onam.

May our family forever remain united and blessed with love and laughter.

Wishing you a joyous Onam, where every moment is spent with loved ones.

May this Onam strengthen bonds of friendship, family, and community.

Happy Onam! May your days be bright, your spirit cheerful, and your life abundant.

May the blessings of King Mahabali fill your life with success and happiness.

Wishing my family unlimited reasons to smile and celebrate this lovely festival of Onam.

Let's greet the spirit of harmony and unity during this Onam and enjoy our family time.

May our house smell of flowers, taste of payasam, and love.

On this divine Onam, I wish for eternal bliss and togetherness in our family.

Happy Onam, family! May this festival strengthen our bond and fill our lives with positivity.

Happy Onam! May your heart be full of joy and your home full of harmony.

Wishing you a festival of abundance, good fortune, and cherished times with loved ones.

Happy Onam 2025 Wishes In Malayalam

Ee puthiya Onam samruddhiyum aarogyavum niranja oru varsham aakattayennu prarthikkunnu.

Onashamsakal! Namude jeevithamum athupole oru pookalam pole sundaram aakatte.

Onashamsakal! Ee Onam ningalude jeevithathil santhosham, samruddhi, shanthiyum niraye varatte.

Happy Onam 2025! Onathinte aanandam orupaadu santhoshangalayi ningalude kudumbathil praveshikkatte.

Onam varumbo namude manassil onnu cheriyumbolundaya aa snehamum aanandavum orkkam. Happy Onam!

King Mahabaliyude aashirvatham ningalude kudumbathinu ellam kittatte.

Onashamsakal 2025! Onathinte orma pole ningalude jeevithamum poornamayirikkatte.

Puthiyoru Onam varsham ningalkkayi oru haritham niranja jeevitham undakkatte.

Happy Onam 2025! Atbhuthamaya ormaakalude oru punyakalam ningalkku kittatte.

Onathinte santhoshathilum snehamilum ningalude manassugalum niranju thazhukappedatte.

Happy Onam! Ningalude jeevithamum oru vallamkali pole santhoshathode munneratte.

Onam samayam polum namude kudumbathinte orumayude divasam aayirikkatte.

Onashamsakal! Sneham, samruddhi, aanandam ithu kondu varatte.

Happy Onam 2025 Messages And Quotes

The greatness of Onam is that it blends rituals, culture, and love into one celebration.

Onam is proof that a festival can be both simple in spirit and grand in joy.

True celebration lies not in the food or flowers but in the smiles shared across the table.

The spirit of Onam lies in the unity of families, the fragrance of pookalams, and the joy of togetherness.

On this auspicious day, may King Mahabali bless you with good fortune.

Let’s celebrate the colourful traditions of Kerala. Happy Onam!

May this Onam fill your home with love, laughter, and harmony.

Onam reminds us that the simplest traditions often bring the greatest happiness.

A Sadya may end with the last bite, but the memories it creates stay forever.

The pookalam teaches us that beauty comes alive when different colours come together.

Onam is Kerala’s message to the world that happiness multiplies when shared.

A flower may wither, but the love it carries in a pookalam lives on through memories.

Onam is a celebration of culture that transcends time, reminding us of the values of generosity, unity, and joy.

The essence of Onam lies in remembering that joy is found in togetherness, not in things.

Wishing you a harvest of happiness and prosperity this Onam!

May the spirit of Onam bring joy, peace, and abundance to your life.

Happy Onam 2025 WhatsApp And Facebook Status

"Onashamsakal!" Wishing you good health, prosperity, and boundless joy during this celebration season.

May your heart be filled with the scent of flowers and love of traditions. Happy Onam!

More beautiful is life when family and tradition unite. Happy Onam 2025!

Onam teaches us unity, love, and prosperity – Cheers to a blessed and joyous year ahead!

Ushering in the joy of love, togetherness, and celebration this Onam 2025 – Wishing a happy and prosperous life to all!

May your life be as vibrant as a Pookalam and as luscious as Payasam. Onashamsakal 2025!

Happy Onam 2025! A festival of plenty, happiness, and harmony. Stay blessed.

Greet King Mahabali with smiles, harmony, and sumptuous Onasadya! Happy Onam!

It's not a festival, it's the essence of spreading joy. Wishing you all smiles without an end!

Let's celebrate this Onam with Pookalam, Sadhya, and festivities. Wishing you peace & happiness!