Onam Pookalam Designs: Onam is one of the most vibrant festivals that is celebrated in South India, especially in Kerala. Onam is the festival that honours King Mahabali and it symbolises prosperity, harmony and devotion. This is a 10-day festival, where the Malayalis dress themselves in their traditional attire - men in mundu, while women in Kasavu saree. Onam is a celebration of unity, prosperity and culture that transforms Kerala into a stage for celebrating tradition and togetherness. Onam 2025 starts on August 26 and will continue till September 6. The Kerala Onam festival is incomplete without the colourful Pookalam designs, which are Kerala’s traditional floral carpet.

Malayalam households make fresh Onam Pookalam designs outside the entrance. Pookalam or flower rangolis are a representation of harmony, prosperity and devotion to King Mahabali. Each of the beautiful flower Onam Pookkalam designs has its unique significance. In certain regions, the Pookalam design is used to display each nakshatra of the day. Additionally, a traditional Pookolam with multiple rings is created to honour various deities. Common flowers used in Pookalam include Vishnukranthi, Karuka, Muyal Cheviyan, Thiruthaali, Cheroola, Nilappana, Kayyonni, Poovamkurunilla, Mukkutti, and Uzhinja. Here are the easy and beautiful Onam Pookalam designs that Malayalis can create at the entrance of their houses to celebrate Kerala’s grand festival.

This is the most classic pookalam design idea that is beginner-friendly. This floral rangoli consists of circles filled with vibrant flower petals like yellow, orange and white. Starting with a small circle at the centre, the symmetry gradually increases. This pookalam reflects purity and festive energy, which is the timeless Onam spirit of Kerala .

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan And Others Inspired Saree Blouse Designs For Onam 2025

Circular Pookalam Design For Onam 2025 (Image Credits: Instagram)

Geometric Pattern Pookalam

To add a modern twist to the traditional pookalam designs, use geometric outlines. Fill the angular shapes with alternating flower petal colours to create a clean yet striking design. This flower rangoli design shows balance and harmony in life.

Geometric Pattern Pookalam For Onam 2025 (Image Credits: Instagram)

Nature-Inspired Pookalam

Create a pookalam having designs inspired by nature, such as lotus flowers, peacocks, or leaves. These patterns highlight Kerala’s lush environment and add elegance to the festive floor art.

Nature-Inspired Pookalam For Onam 2025 (Image Credits: Instagram)

Multi Coloured Layered Pookalam

For this Onam pookalam designs, Malayalis use multiple shades of flower petals, such as red, purple, yellow or green to create a festive look. The smooth layering of the colours symbolises diversity and unity during Onam celebrations.

Multi Coloured Layered Pookalam For Onam 2025 (Image Credits: Instagram)

Rangoli-Inspired Pookalam

Take inspiration from rangoli designs and incorporate fine patterns, swirls and tiny flower petals. These designs are vibrant and enhance the festive spirit of Onam. The design requires patience but results in an elegant masterpiece.

ALSO READ: Onam 2024: 5 Traditional Onam Sadhya Dishes To Prepare At Home

Rangoli-Inspired Pookalam For Oman 2025 (Image Credits: Instagram)

Minimalist Pookalam

Those who prefer simplicity and have limited time on hand, a minimalist pookalam can be done using one or two flower types. It creates a subtle yet festive vibe, which is suitable for smaller spaces while still honouring tradition.

Minimalist Pookalam For Onam 2025 (Image Credits: Instagram)

This year, begin Kerala’s grand festival, Onam, by adorning your house with simple yet beautiful pookalam designs to honour King Mahabali. Take ideas from here and let us know which one you liked the best.