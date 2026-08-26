Onam 2026 Wishes: The final day of the 10-day-long Onam 2026 is here, known as Thiruvonam. It is regarded as the most significant day, marking the time when people come together for Onasadya (festive feast) and decorate their houses with pookalam.

In order to allow you to share these joyful moments effortlessly, here is a list of more than 55+ unique and short Happy Onam wishes, greetings, messages, inspirational quotes, and HD images to send to your friends and family through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other social media.

Let all these Happy Onam wishes, messages and quotes make your Thiruvonam even more joyful by adding extra warmth to it.

FAQs

What is the most traditional way to greet someone on Onam?

The most traditional way to greet someone on Onam is to say 'Happy Onam' or 'Onam Ashamsakal,' which translates to 'Onam Wishes' in Malayalam.

Can I share Onam wishes with people who are not from Kerala?

Yes, absolutely! Onam is a festival of universal joy, unity, and harvest.