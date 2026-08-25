Onam Pookalam 2026: Thiruvonam is the final day of the 10-day-long Onam celebration. Marked on Wednessday, 26th August, 2026. For the festive occassion, devotees make floral pookalams to honour King Mahabali. From marigold circles to colourful layers, the list includes 5 last-minute rangoli designs that are perfect to draw at your home entrance during Thiruvonam.

5 Easy Last-Minute Onam 2026 Pookalam Designs For Thiruvonam 1. Simple Marigold Circle Pookalam Simply make a three one-inside the other big circle of marigold flowers, then fill the circles with the petals of the same flower. This monotonous marigold circle pookalam design will truly make your home entrance stand out.

Simple Marigold Circle Pookalam (Image Credit: Canva) 2. Colourful Multi-Layer Floral Pookalam Same as the above pattern, but this time with different flowers. You can opt for flowers like marigold, small jasmines and roses. However, an easily available bloom will work just fine. All you need to do is make a circle inside a circle with whole flowers and then fill it with petals.

Colourful Multi-Layer Floral Pookalam (Image Credit: Canva) 3. Minimal Floral Pookalam For a minimal floral pookalam pattern, take different shades of the same flower, along with mango leaves or other spiritually significant leaves. And then fill the smallest first layer with leaves, the second with one flower, and last with a different shade of flower.

Minimal Floral Pookalam (Image Credit: Canva) 4. Lotus-Inspired Pookalam With the help of flower petals, draw a lotus motif and fill it with different colours of petals to decorate your home entrance on the final day of the Onam festival -Thiruvonam 2026. Lotus-Inspired Pookalam (Image Credit: Canva) 5. Traditional Geometric Pookalam To make a traditional geometric pookalam design for Onam 2026, draw intricate floral patterns with rice flour paste and fill them with your favourite flowers to add more vibrancy to your Pookalam pattern. Traditional Geometric Pookalam (Image Credit: Canva) Best Flowers To Use For Onam Pookalam You can use any flowers you like or are easily available. Traditionally, sadabahar (periwinkle), marigold, lotus, Chrysanthemums (Sevanti), jasmine, and daisies are some of the most popular choices. Tips To Make A Beautiful Pookalam In Less Time Here is a list of simple tips to make a beautiful pookalam in less time: Keep the pattern simple.

Neat detailing looks better than complicated patterns.

Thoroughly clean the area before drawing the pookalam.

Use different flowers and patterns to add more depth to your rangoli pattern. ALSO READ: Onam 2026: 5 Flower Gajra Hairstyles To Pair With Your Kasavu Saree

How To Keep Your Onam Pookalam Fresh For Longer? Here are easy ways to keep your pookalam fresh for a longer time: Mist clean water sprays to keep the petals fresh.

Keep it away from direct sunlight.

Choose a less chaotic spot where the blooms don’t blow away in the wind and don’t wilt in humid weather or due to heat coming out of big appliances. ALSO READ: Onam Rangoli 2026: 7 Beautiful Pookalam Designs To Decorate Your Home This Festive Season

Each of the above-listed pookalam patterns, along with tips and tricks to keep them fresh and in place, goes a long way. Using simple floral patterns, made with easily available flowers, will truly make your Onam rangoli designs stand out.

FAQs What are the easiest flowers to use for a last-minute Pookalam? Marigolds, roses, and small jasmines are apt choices for last-minute Pookalam patterns as they are perfect to add vibrant colours to your basic Pookalam pattern and are easily available.

Is it okay to use artificial flowers for a Pookalam? Traditionally, Pookalams are made with fresh flowers, which are synonymous with abundant nature. However, you can also use artificial flowers, as per your convenience.