Gajra Hairstyles For Kasavu Saree: The 10-day Onam festival is one of the most joyful harvest festivals, celebrated across Kerala, India, and by Malayalis worldwide. The sacred occasion is regarded as the Malayalam New Year (Chingam). Spiritually and traditionally, the festival also marks the return of legendary and kind-hearted King Mahabali.

This year, Onam begins on August 16th, marking the first day of Atham. During the festivities, women embrace traditional attire and often get ready in golden-and-white Kasavu sarees. Women also embrace traditional fashion with flower gajra hairstyles, a popular accessory in Indian tradition, especially in the southern states of India.

5 Flower Gajra Hairstyles To Try For Onam 2026

Hairstyle Best For Occasion Classic Jasmine Gajra Bun Medium-long hair Sadhya, temple visits Half-Up Half-Down With Gajra Any hair length Daytime get-togethers Braided Style With Fresh Flowers Long hair Photoshoots, cultural events Low Bun With Minimal Gajra Thin or fine hair Office wear, everyday Onam looks Loose Hair With Gajra Long Hair Temple visit, puja ceremonies 5 Flower Gajra Hairstyles To Pair With Kasavu Saree: 1. Classic Jasmine Gajra Adorned Bun Embrace timeless elegance in a classic jasmine gajra adorned bun, which looks regal with a traditional Kasavu Saree. All you need to do is make a neatly tied bun, and just wrap a fresh jasmine gajra around it in two or three layers, and you are good to slay regal elegance. Accessorise the look with statement jhumkas to complement the look.

Keerthy Suresh In Classic Jasmine Gajra Bun (Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial) 2. Traditional Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle With Gajra: If you do not wish to tie your hair and like to keep it loose yet hassle-free, opt for a traditionally chic, half-up and half-down hairstyle. Centre-part your mane, twist the front strands of hair, and pin them at the back and leave the rest of your hair open. Now, add a small jasmine gajra at the back where the hair is secured, making the hairstyle look traditional yet relaxed.

3. Braided Hairstyle With Fresh Flowers Add a traditional touch to your loosely tied braid with a wrapped-around gajra strand that will instantly revamp your traditional Kasavu saree look. To accessorise the look, opt for golden oxidised temple jhumka and a delicate necklace. ALSO READ: Onam 2026 Wishes: 50+ Happy Atham Messages, Quotes, Instagram Captions And HD Images To Share With Friends And Family

4. Low Bun With Minimal Gajra Want to keep your look minimal yet stand out? Opt for a delicate gajra and adorn it in your chic low bun. Leave out your face-framing flicks and pair the hairstyle with statement earrings to complement your statement Kasavu saree this Onam 2026.

Low Bun With Minimal Gajra (Image Credit: Instagram @therealkarismakapoor) 5. Loose Hair With A Floral Gajra Touch Want to style your open hair traditionally? Style your open hair as usual and only add a delicate strand of small gajra at the back or side of your mane. This effortlessly festive hairstyle is apt for a temple visit or during Onam rituals.

How To Make Your Onam Gajra Hairstyle Last Longer? To make your Onam Gajra hairstyles last longer, first prep your hair with a thorough hair wash and remove excess oil from your hair. Now, on well-combed hair, try the hairstyle you like the most from the above-listed hairstyles. Additionally, ensure that you firmly pin your hair, using the cross pinup technique or tying your hair with a quality hair tie, so that the gajra doesn’t slip from your hair. Also, keep the gajra strands small, because long gajra often break and make your hairstyle look clumsy.