Sending Onam 2026 wishes to friends and family has become an inevitable part of the festivities. Therefore, To send heartfelt wishes to your dear ones, here is a list of more than 50 onam messages, quotes, greetings in Malayalam and English. This harvest festival spans over ten days that are filled with happiness and positivity and each day represents a different ritual.
The first day of Onam os atham, which is observed on 16th August. Therefore, for utmost celebrations. Here are short wishes in English, Malayalam Ashamsakal, cute Instagram captions, or inspirational quotes along with high-definition pictures, you can get everything here..
Onam Wishes In English
- May your Pookalam bloom with joy and your Sadya plate overflow with love. Happy Onam 2026!
- Wishing you a home filled with laughter, a heart full of gratitude, and an Onam to remember.
- May King Mahabali’s blessings bring peace, prosperity, and endless happiness to your family.
- Here’s to good food, great company, and the warmest Onam vibes with your loved ones.
- May this Onam light up your life with new beginnings and sweet memories.
- Sending you Onam wishes wrapped in love, tradition, and a whole lot of joy.
- May your days be as colourful as the Pookalam and as sweet as the Payasam. Happy Onam!
- Wishing you health, wealth, and countless reasons to smile this Onam season.
- May the spirit of Onam fill your home with harmony and your heart with hope.
- Onam 2026 vibes: family, feasts, and forever memories. Have a blessed celebration!
Onam Wishes In Malayalam
- ഓണാശംസകൾ! നിങ്ങളുടെ ജീവിതം പൂക്കളം പോലെ നിറങ്ങളാൽ തെളിയട്ടെ.
- മഹാബലിയുടെ കൃപ നിങ്ങളുടെ കുടുംബത്തിന് സമാധാനവും സമൃദ്ധിയും നൽകട്ടെ. ഹാപ്പി ഓണം!
- പായസത്തിന്റെ മാധുര്യവും പൂക്കളത്തിന്റെ സൗന്ദര്യവും പോലെ നിങ്ങളുടെ ജീവിതം തെളിയട്ടെ.
- ഓണത്തിന്റെ ഈ പുണ്യദിനത്തിൽ ആരോഗ്യവും ഐശ്വര്യവും നിങ്ങളോടൊപ്പം ഉണ്ടാകട്ടെ.
- സ്നേഹവും സന്തോഷവും നിറഞ്ഞ ഒരു ഓണം ആശംസിക്കുന്നു.
- പൂക്കളം ഒരുക്കി, പായസം ഉണ്ടാക്കി, കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പം ആഘോഷിക്കാൻ ഒരു മനോഹരമായ ഓണം വരട്ടെ.
- ഓണത്തിന്റെ ഈ അവസരത്തിൽ നിങ്ങളുടെ സ്വപ്നങ്ങൾ പൂക്കൾ പോലെ വിരിയട്ടെ.
- സന്തോഷവും സമാധാനവും നിറഞ്ഞ ഒരു ഓണാശംസ!
- ഓണത്തിന്റെ ഈ പുണ്യകാലം നിങ്ങളുടെ ജീവിതത്തിൽ പുതിയ തെളിച്ചം നൽകട്ടെ.
- ഓണത്തിന്റെ ഈ ദിനത്തിൽ നിങ്ങൾക്ക് സകല ഐശ്വര്യങ്ങളും ലഭിക്കട്ടെ. ഹാപ്പി ഓണം 2026!
Onam Ashamsakal Messages:
- Onam Ashamsakal! May the festival bring happiness and prosperity in your life.
- May your life be like the colours of a flower and the sweetness of an Onam Sadya. Onam Ashamsakal!
- May the grace of Mahabali bestow health and prosperity on your family. Heartfelt blessings!
- May you get all the blessings on this auspicious day. Onam Ashamsakal!
- Wishing you a wonderful day full of love and happiness. Onam Ashamsakal!
- May your dreams blossom like flowers on this occasion of celebration. Onam Ashamsakal!
- Prepare flower pots, make curry, and prepare a beautiful dish to celebrate with the family. Onam Ashamsakal!
- May this festive season bring new flavour to your life. Onam Ashamsakal!
- A blessing full of happiness and peace! Onam Ashamsakal!
- May you get all the blessings on this day of honour. Onam Ashamsakal 2026!
Onam 2026 Quotes
- "Onam is not just an event but an experience of belongingness, harvest, and festivity."
- "Each flower of the Pookalam tells its tale of delight, heritage, and aspirations."
- "Wish you an Onam filled with happiness from your efforts in the form of harvest."
- "Onam reminds you about celebrating simplicity, sharing abundance, and cherishing family."
- "Just like each layer of the Pookalam makes your life more beautiful, make sure each passing day makes it better."
- "The real taste of Onam comes from love which is shared in the Sadya plate."
- "The legacy of King Mahabali remains alive in the smiles, meals, and family gatherings during Onam."
- "Onam is the act of creating carpets out of flowers and memories out of moments."
- "The best Payasam is gratitude; wish you lots of it this Onam."
- "When hearts meet, and homes light up, there is true Onam."
ALSO READ: Onam 2026 Calendar: Full List Of 10 Days From 16th To 26th August; Atham, Chithira, Thiruvonam And More
Onam Instagram Captions
- Pookalam ready, Sadya loaded, heart full. Happy Onam 2026!
- Flowers underfoot, family all around. That’s Onam vibes.
- Serving love, one Sadya plate at a time.
- When in doubt, add more Payasam.
- Dressed in Kasavu, blessed in spirit. Happy Onam!
- Ten days of joy, one unforgettable feast.
- Pookalam goals: colourful, creative, and full of love.
- Onam mood: eat, celebrate, repeat.
- Home is where the Pookalam is.
- Making memories, one flower layer at a time.
ALSO READ: Onam 2026 Video Status: Best Happy Onam Status Videos, Reels And Greetings For WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook