Onam Wishes To Family In English (Image Credit: Canva)

While the Pookalam flowers and Sadya dishes are getting ready, let these wishes for Onam 2026 make your celebration more memorable. It doesn't matter where you are sending a quick wish on WhatsApp, making a festive reel on Instagram, or just wishing your dear ones with meaningful words. So choose your favourite wishes from this list and enjoy your celebration this Onam 2026 with your dear ones. Happy Onam 2026!