Onam 2026 Video Status: Today begins the festival of Onam 2026, making it a perfect time to fill up your WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook with colourful Happy Onam status videos, reels and greetings that will do justice to one of the biggest harvest festivals in Kerala. Here is a list of top Onam video statuses and reels that will give you a creative way to wish everyone during this season in the trendiest and Gen Z-friendly way possible.

If you are looking for short 15-second reels for Instagram, looping status videos for WhatsApp or heartwarming greeting videos for Facebook, here are some easy options that fit in with the festivities of Atham to Thiruvonam (16-26 August 2026).

Onam 2026 Video Status: Best Happy Onam Status Videos, Reels And Greetings For WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook:

Here is a list of Onam video statuses, which feature stunning visuals of King Mahabali, Lord Vamana, Pookalam (floral rangoli), the grand Onasadya feast on banana leaves, and cultural symbols like Vallam Kali (snake boat races), Kathakali face art, and Kasavu saree textiles and a lot more :