Onam 2026 Video Status: Today begins the festival of Onam 2026, making it a perfect time to fill up your WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook with colourful Happy Onam status videos, reels and greetings that will do justice to one of the biggest harvest festivals in Kerala. Here is a list of top Onam video statuses and reels that will give you a creative way to wish everyone during this season in the trendiest and Gen Z-friendly way possible.
If you are looking for short 15-second reels for Instagram, looping status videos for WhatsApp or heartwarming greeting videos for Facebook, here are some easy options that fit in with the festivities of Atham to Thiruvonam (16-26 August 2026).
Onam 2026 Video Status: Best Happy Onam Status Videos, Reels And Greetings For WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook:
Here is a list of Onam video statuses, which feature stunning visuals of King Mahabali, Lord Vamana, Pookalam (floral rangoli), the grand Onasadya feast on banana leaves, and cultural symbols like Vallam Kali (snake boat races), Kathakali face art, and Kasavu saree textiles and a lot more :
Happy Onam Video Status (Credit: Canva)
Happy Onam Video Status Download (Credit: Canva)
Onam Video Status (Credit: Canva)
Onam Video Status Download (Credit: Canva)
Onam Video Status For WhatsApp (Credit: Canva)
Onam WhatsApp Status Video Download (Credit: Canva)
Captions For Onam 2026 Video Status:
- Pookalam made, hearts filled, feed full of celebrations is what made Happy Onam 2026!
- Atham to Thiruvonam, Onam vibe throughout.
- Kasavu saree + Onam song = ultimate status message.
- Sadhya season is here, y’all.
- Kerala ke festival, dil mein share.
- Onam 2026: desi looks, desi reels.
- Pookalam designs, family smiles, unlimited blessings.
- Atham to Thiruvonam, daily festival.
- Onam status update, festive vibe to everyone.
- Gold Kasavu, gold memories, Happy Onam!
ALSO READ: Onam 2026 Calendar: Full List Of 10 Days From 16th To 26th August; Atham, Chithira, Thiruvonam And More
- Onam 2026: traditional wear and trendy reels.
- Sadhya ke plates, phone storage bhi.
- Onam reels, desi feels.
- Colours of Pookalam, colours of life.
- Onam 2026: celebrate love, not likes.
- Onam 2026: festival style, happy hearts.
- Special for Thiruvonam: blessings, looks and best reels.
- Onam status showing you are “celebrating in style”.
- Onam vibes from Kerala to your feed. Happy Onam!
- Onam 2026: cultural yet cool.
ALSO READ: Kerala School Holiday Alert: Government Announces 4-Day School Closure Due To Onam Festival; Check Full Schedule
As we celebrate the very first day (Atham) of the 10-day Onam 2026. On 16 August 2026, there could be nothing better than these Happy Onam status videos, reels, and greetings to share on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Choose any clips from here, add your personal touch with a caption of your choice and let your feed tell others about the festive, traditional and trending Onam 2026.