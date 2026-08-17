Onam Rangoli 2026: With ongoing Onam 2026, what could be a better way to invite King Mahabali to your house than with an amazing Pookalam? The 10-day celebration of Kerala, ending on Thiruvonam (26 August 2026), is full of colour, flowers, and harmony, with the most important part of any house being decorated during Onam being its floral rangoli.

7 Beautiful Onam Rangoli Designs For 2026 Here is a list of 7 amazing Onam Pookalam design ideas that are easy to create, Instagrammable, and suitable for your home during this festive season. 1. Traditional Floral Pookalam Design To embrace the traditional Onam vibe, opt for a traditional floral Pookalam, which can be made with any flower of your choice, from marigold to jasmine and rose. This timeless rangoli pattern represents the rich culture of Kerala, creating a festive feel and paying respect to the benevolent King Mahabali.

Traditional Floral Pookalam Design (Canva) 2. Simple And Elegant Onam Rangoli Design This simple yet elegant Onam Rangoli design features a spiral of flowers that can be easily created within a short time span. The minimalistic design will add festive charm to your home without taking much of your effort.

Simple And Elegant Onam Rangoli Design (Canva) 3. Multicolour Flower Pookalam Design Add a festive feel to your space with this multicolour flower Pookalam. Opt for bright petals in colours like yellow, pink, orange, white, and purple that will make interesting contrasts and result in a festive design.

Multicolour Flower Pookalam Design (Canva) 4. Circular Pookalam Design With Diyas A popular circular Pookalam pattern gets even more elegant when diyas are added to its border. The combination of coloured flower petals and lights in the backdrop of a starry night sky will bring a fantastic visual effect, perfect for evening-time rituals.

Circular Pookalam Design With Diyas (Canva) 5. Small Pookalam Design For Doorsteps This design of Pookalam is suitable for small places and perfect to be made at the entrance of your homes or temples that serve as a positive and stunning home decor during Onam. This design is created with the help of flower petals in well-defined patterns and provides a warm traditional welcome to visitors in a simple, elegant, and easy-to-maintain way.

Small Pookalam Design For Doorsteps (Canva) 6. Geometric Pookalam Design Geometric Pookalam gives a modern yet traditional touch to the flower rangoli designs. This design consists of well-defined patterns of triangles, hexagons, diamonds, etc., with the use of colourful flower petals in them. Geometric Pookalam Design (Canva) ALSO READ: Onam 2026 Wishes: 50+ Happy Atham Messages, Quotes, Instagram Captions And HD Images To Share With Friends And Family 7. Grand Pookalam Design For Onam Celebrations The grand Pookalam design suitable for community gatherings and family get-togethers. It has multilayered designs with complex motifs and a beautiful combination of flowers in it. Grand Pookalam Design For Onam Celebrations (Canva) Tips To Make Your Onam Pookalam Look Beautiful To make your Onam pookalam look beautiful, start by cleaning the spot where you are going to make the pookalam. Then, use clean, structured and polished patterns. You can also make patterns with rice flour and chalk outline, and then simply fill the drawing with petals.

ALSO READ: Onam 2026: 5 Flower Gajra Hairstyles To Pair With Your Kasavu Saree These 7 Pookalam designs are all you need to make Onam 2026 more traditional, creative, and fun, from simple circular patterns to complex floral designs. Whether you’re an experienced artist or a complete novice in making floral rangoli, there is something to create with your loved ones. So, bring out the marigold flowers, chrysanthemum, rose petals and celebrate Onam!

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