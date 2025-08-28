Happy Paryushan (Das Lakshan) Parv Wishes: Considered as one of the most important and spiritually uplifting festivals in Jainism, Paryushan Parv is usually celebrated in late August or early September every year. Paryushan Parv is a time of deep reflection, fasting, forgiveness and renewal. Digambar Jains will celebrate Das Lakshan Parv 2025 from August 28 to September 6. The Shvetambara Jains celebrated the Paryushan festival from August 21 to 28. During this festival, the Jains practice self-discipline, give up luxuries, engage in prayers and seek forgiveness from others, saying, “Micchami Dukkadam.” Jains commemorate Paryushan Parv 2025 by sending heartfelt wishes and sharing WhatsApp status online to their loved ones.

As people of the Jain communities unite in fasting and prayer, wishing each other Happy Paryushan Parv plays a significant part in spreading goodwill and positivity. With the tech-driven world, the celebration of Das Lakshan Parv 2025 has intensified with Jains sharing Paryushan Parv wishes, messages and WhatsApp and Facebook status online with their families, relatives and friends.

Happy Paryushan Parv 2025 Wishes

Happy Paryushan 2025! May your path of self-purification and forgiveness lead to eternal bliss.

A time to forgive, a time to heal, and a time to grow—Happy Paryushan Parv.

May the blessings of the festivals bring you inner peace, wisdom, and purity of thought on this auspicious festival.

Wishing you a peaceful and holy Paryushan Parv 2025 with forgiveness, positivity, and spiritual progress.

On this divine day of Paryushan, let the peace, love, and compassion fill your heart and soul.

Let Paryushan Parv 2025 motivate you to forgive, ask forgiveness, and tread the path of compassion.

Paryushan shows us that happiness is in being kind, humble, and forgiving. Wishing you spiritual happiness this celebration time.

During this sacred time, may you have inner peace, ask for forgiveness, and spread love everywhere. Happy Paryushan 2025!

Wishing you peace, empathy, and happiness this Paryushan Parv 2025.

Let this Paryushan be a day for introspection, humility, and inner courage. Wishing you and your family peace and happiness.

Happy Paryushan Parv 2025! May the philosophy of forgiveness fill your life with harmony and purity.

Paryushan is a reminder to shed ego and practice forgiveness. May this illuminate your life.

Wishing you warm greetings on Paryushan Parv 2025 - a period to purify the soul and reinforce values.

May Paryushan bless your days with gratitude, humility, and forgiveness.

On this hallowed day, I seek Michhami Dukkadam if I have caused you harm intentionally or unintentionally.

Happy Paryushan Parv Wishes (Image Credits: The Daily Jagran)

Paryushan is the festival of the soul - may yours radiate brighter this year with purity and compassion.

May you be blessed with the energy to practice humility and forgiveness this Paryushan Parv.

Let us rejoice in Paryushan with a heart full of love, kindness, and respect for all.

Wishing you spiritual enlightenment and divine blessings on Paryushan Parv 2025.

May the Paryushan festival teach us that the ultimate form of love is forgiveness.

Happy Paryushan/ Das Lakshan Parv 2025 Messages

Das Lakshan imparts patience, humility, and forgiveness. May these values be your guiding principles always.

On this sacred day of Paryushan, may love, peace, and forgiveness bring light to your life. Michhami Dukkadam

May the Ten Virtues of Das Lakshan Parv guide your way to peace, wisdom, and freedom.

Wishing you a spiritually enriching Das Lakshan Parv 2025 with purity of mind and acts of nobility.

May we purify our hearts with compassion, forgiveness, and truth. Sending you blessed Paryushan Parv 2025.

Forgive and seek forgiveness - the spirit of Paryushan. Michhami Dukkadam & Happy Das Lakshan Parv 2025!

Use this holy period to practice humility, devotion, and truthfulness.

On Paryushan 2025, may your soul reflect purity, discipline, and sympathy.

Happy Das Lakshan Parv Messages (Image Credits: The Daily Jagran)

May Paryushan 2025 teach us the real value of simplicity, non-violence, and forgiveness. Michhami Dukkadam.

Sending you peace, kindness, and spiritual courage this Paryushan Parv.

May the grace of Paryushan fill your family with harmony and your soul with purity.

Let us adopt truth, non-violence, and self-control as our path of life during this festive time.

On Das Lakshan Parv, release all the negative vibes and walk on the path of good.

Wishing you happiness in simplicity, courage in forgiveness, and peace in the soul on Das Lakshan celebrations.

May Das Lakshan Parv give a wake-up call to faith, good will, and inner bliss in you & your family.

Let's celebrate Paryushan and Das Lakshan by showering love, peace, and universal pardon. Michhami Dukkadam

Digambar Jain Paryushan Parv 2025 WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Paryushan Parv 2025 Mubarak! Let us clean our soul with forgiveness, simplicity, and non-violence.

In this sacred festival of Paryushan, let us overcome our anger, ego, greed, and attachment.

Paryushan reminds us of the fact that real happiness comes from self-control and spirituality.

Kshama Veerasy Bhushanam - Forgiveness is the bravery's adornment. Michhami Dukkadam.

Celebrate Paryushan with peace, prayer, forgiveness, and compassion towards all living things.

Forgiveness is the biggest strength - hoping for a blessed Paryushan Parv 2025.

Let's tread on the path of Ahimsa and Satya this Paryushan, purifying our soul with chastity.

Strength doesn't dwell in anger; it resides in forgiveness. Happy Paryushan

Adopt simplicity, truth, and non-possessiveness - the essence of Paryushan.

Digambar Jain Paryushan Parv 2025 WhatsApp Status (Image Credits: The Daily Jagran)

Michhami Dukkadam - If I have offended you by word or action, knowingly or unknowingly, I apologise.

Paryushan is not only about rituals, but also awakening the inner soul.

May this Paryushan Parv fill everyone with light, peace, and freedom.

Paryushan is the time to stop, introspect, and cleanse our karmas.

Let's mark this holy time with kindness for all jeevs and benevolence in every thought.

Blessed are those who opt for forgiveness instead of hatred. Happy Jain Paryushan Parv 2025 to everyone!