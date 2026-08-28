Raksha Bandhan 2026 wishes should carry an essence of the holy Hindu festival with a heartfelt, love-filled note. Today is a wonderful occasion to cherish the lovely relationship between brother and sister. This festival signifies love, protection, and companionship throughout life. Express your feelings by sending some heartwarming wishes, humorous messages, and touching quotes to your siblings via WhatsApp, Instagram, or even cards. Have a look at more than 75 short Rakhi wishes.