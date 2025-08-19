Returning to work after childbirth is a milestone filled with both excitement and challenges, especially for mothers who wish to continue breastfeeding. While breast milk is medically recognised as the gold standard for infant nutrition—rich in antibodies, enzymes, and essential nutrients, many new mothers often worry about how to maintain their nursing routine once professional responsibilities resume. The thought of juggling deadlines, meetings, and pumping sessions may feel overwhelming, but with the right preparation and mindset, it’s absolutely possible to balance both worlds successfully.

Breastfeeding should not have to end when maternity leave does. With workplace awareness, supportive policies, and practical strategies, mothers can nourish their babies while advancing their careers without compromise. In conversation with The Daily Jargran, Dr. Sandhya Rani, Sr. Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Women & Children Hospital, Bengaluru, shares tips and actionable guidance to help working moms manage their breastfeeding journey seamlessly, ensuring both mother and child thrive during this important phase of life.

The Benefits Of Breastfeeding Breast milk provides antibodies, enzymes and nutrients to support the immune response and growth of the baby. It is also beneficial for mom's postpartum recovery and the potential for chronic disease prevention. Dr. Sandhya Rani states, “Therefore, it's in our best interest to get breastfeeding mothers to continue working, as long as we can, after the maternity leave is completed.”

Tips To Balance Career And Care Exclusively Pump Ahead of Time: Start pumping and storing breast milk 2–3 weeks prior to returning to work. This helps you build some backup supply and get comfortable with pumping. Buy A Breast Pump: A double electric breast pump is a better option for you if you plan to use a pump regularly; it will save time and be more efficient. Evaluate Pumping Time: Pumping time should mimic feeding time. Pump every 3–4 hours, at the same time your baby would typically feed. Store Milk: Use sterilised containers or bags for milk. You will want to label milk containers and bags with the date and time and store them according to the recommendations below in a refrigerator or cooler that has ice packs.