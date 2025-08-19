- By Bornika Das
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Returning to work after childbirth is a milestone filled with both excitement and challenges, especially for mothers who wish to continue breastfeeding. While breast milk is medically recognised as the gold standard for infant nutrition—rich in antibodies, enzymes, and essential nutrients, many new mothers often worry about how to maintain their nursing routine once professional responsibilities resume. The thought of juggling deadlines, meetings, and pumping sessions may feel overwhelming, but with the right preparation and mindset, it’s absolutely possible to balance both worlds successfully.
Breastfeeding should not have to end when maternity leave does. With workplace awareness, supportive policies, and practical strategies, mothers can nourish their babies while advancing their careers without compromise. In conversation with The Daily Jargran, Dr. Sandhya Rani, Sr. Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Women & Children Hospital, Bengaluru, shares tips and actionable guidance to help working moms manage their breastfeeding journey seamlessly, ensuring both mother and child thrive during this important phase of life.
The Benefits Of Breastfeeding
Breast milk provides antibodies, enzymes and nutrients to support the immune response and growth of the baby. It is also beneficial for mom's postpartum recovery and the potential for chronic disease prevention. Dr. Sandhya Rani states, “Therefore, it's in our best interest to get breastfeeding mothers to continue working, as long as we can, after the maternity leave is completed.”
ALSO READ: What Should New Moms Eat While Breastfeeding To Stay Healthy? Know From Doctor
How To Balance Work And Breastfeeding (Image Credits: Canva)
Tips To Balance Career And Care
Exclusively Pump Ahead of Time: Start pumping and storing breast milk 2–3 weeks prior to returning to work. This helps you build some backup supply and get comfortable with pumping.
Buy A Breast Pump: A double electric breast pump is a better option for you if you plan to use a pump regularly; it will save time and be more efficient.
Evaluate Pumping Time: Pumping time should mimic feeding time. Pump every 3–4 hours, at the same time your baby would typically feed.
Store Milk: Use sterilised containers or bags for milk. You will want to label milk containers and bags with the date and time and store them according to the recommendations below in a refrigerator or cooler that has ice packs.
Speak To Your Employer: Ask about a clean, private place to express, nursing breaks, and time for expressing/pumping milk. Many organisations today have lactation stations available for breastfeeding individuals.
Stay Hydrated And Eat right: You are using energy to breastfeed; therefore, remain hydrated and eat healthy food to keep the energy for your milk supply.
Feed When Possible: Feed your baby directly before leaving for work and when you come home. The more you feed your baby, the more bonding and supply you will maintain.
ALSO READ: How Stress And Sleep Deprivation Affect Breastfeeding; Doctor Shares Insights
Seek Guidance: Any problems with milk supply, feeding, or pumping pain require the examination of an expert lactation consultant or a licensed medical care provider for your particular plan.
Breastfeeding and working in employment have become really big in the life of a mom, and putting them together will require planning, patience and encouragement. With planning ahead and evidence-based information, working breastfeeding moms must no longer worry about providing sufficient nutrition for their child while they continue working at a profession they love.