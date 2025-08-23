Seasonal transitions are hard on your skin. Changes in temperature, humidity, and environmental factors can cause dryness, breakouts, or dullness. As the seasons shift, your skin's natural barrier is disrupted, leading to increased sensitivity and irritation. Additionally, the fluctuating temperatures can cause pores to expand and contract, making skin more prone to congestion and acne. Furthermore, the harsh winds and dry air can strip your skin of its natural moisture, leaving it feeling tight, flaky and lacklustre.

In a conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr. Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant, Dermatologist, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram expalined how to keep your skin healthy during seasonal changes.

Tips To Keep Your Skin Healthy

Change Your Moisturiser With The Weather

During winter months, use a richer, cream-type moisturiser to fight dryness. During summer months, a lighter, gel-based moisturiser does a better job of fighting oiliness and blocked pores.

Never Bypass Sunscreen

No matter what season, UV rays exist year-round. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 shields your skin from premature ageing, pigmentation and sunburn—yes, even on cloudy days.

Modify Your Cleansing Routine

During the summer, enhanced sweat and oil production might necessitate a light foaming cleanser. During the winter, change to a nourishing, cream-type cleanser to prevent stripping necessary oils.

Exfoliate Sensibly

Seasonal fluctuations can lead to dead skin cell buildup. Exfoliate every week or two to keep your skin smooth but don't over-exfoliate which irritates particularly in cold, dry weather.

Moisturise Inside And Out

Drink lots of water to keep skin hydrated. Mist with a humidifier in winter to fight indoor dryness and mist your skin lightly in hot weather to relax and rejuvenate.

Shield From Wind And Cold

Freezing wind and cold can compromise your skin barrier. Layer on scarves, gloves and barrier-protecting creams to guard bare skin from biting elements.

Add Antioxidants

Vitamin C serums protect the skin from environmental stressors and increase radiance. Both summer and winter, they work to help your skin adjust to changing conditions.

Pay Attention To Your Skin

When you see that there's unusual dryness, irritation or breakouts, change your skincare routine immediately. Your skin sometimes needs more attention during the transition period.