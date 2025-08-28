- By Iram Hussain
If you're concerned about thinning and hair loss, don't worry, you're not alone. It's something we all go through at some stage and it can really affect our confidence. There are just so many reasons, ranging from stress to heat styling and even genetics. Before you dash out and spend a fortune on expensive serums and treatments that may do nothing, it's worth recalling a quick and effective solution that's likely to be in your kitchen already: eggs. They're not just for breakfast; they're full of nutrients that can work miracles with hair. Here, we've compiled some easy ways to use eggs that you can try to stop hair thinning and strengthen you hair follicles.
Ways To Use Eggs For Thick And Strong Tresses
Egg And Olive Oil
Just mix one whisked egg with a tablespoon of olive oil for an intense moisture treatment. The olive oil adds softness and shine while transforming dry, straw-like hair into something much healthier and easier to manage.
Egg And Yogurt
For a simple hair-strengthening mask, mix one egg with two tablespoons of plain yogurt. The yogurt cleans your scalp while the egg gives a protein boost. This leaves your hair shinier and bouncier. It’s an easy way to achieve a salon-worthy look at home.
Egg And Honey
For a glossy hair look, mix one whisked egg with a teaspoon of honey. Honey is great at sealing in moisture, leaving your hair with a beautiful, glossy shine.
Egg And Coconut Oil
Got thinning hair due to hair fall? Simply, mix one egg with a tablespoon of coconut oil. The coconut oil works to nourish your roots and strengthen each strand, helping to keep your hair from breaking so easily.
Things To Keep In Mind
1. Always rinse with cool or lukewarm water, never hot to prevent any damage.
2. Stick to applying the mask once or twice a week. Using it every day can be too much and may make your hair feel greasy.
3. Gently massage the mixture into your scalp while applying. This helps boost blood flow and ensures all those nutrients really sink in.
4. Use a mild shampoo to wash away the egg smell. If it's still lingering, a few drops of lemon juice in your final rinse can help.