Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on 4th September. The festive occasion marks the birth of Lord Krishna, which devotees celebrate with utmost devotion and joy. One of the most popular local traditions of the spiritually significant day is to dress kids like little Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Therefore, if you are also looking for Krishna-Radha looks for kids, we have got you covered.

Make your kid wear his usual kurta-pyjama set. Then, take your yellow dupatta and cover one shoulder, tie it diagonally across the chest to get the traditional look of Krishna.

2. Cute Radha Look With A Dupatta Turn your little angel into goddess Radha this Janmashtami 2026 by covering one shoulder with a vibrant dupatta across and its left-out fabric as a veil. Do a light blush pink makeup to complement her cute Radha look with a dupatta. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two little wonders (@twoli_ttlewonders)

3. Krishna Looks With A Homemade Crown Make a crown (Mukut) for your little kanha, using thick yellow paper. Cut it in the shape of a crown, depending on the size of the child. Decorate the mukut with mirrors or leftover lace. Add an elastic thread to tie it on your kid's head. Add a peacock feather on the side of his mukut. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepti Tamrakar (@deeptiartncraft)

4. Simple Radha Look With Traditional Jewellery You can create a simple Radha look for your girl using fresh flowers like marigold, rose or jasmine. Use two statement flowers as earrings, make a necklace with a floral garland and a floral tiara in the same way, considering the size of your little girl’s head. View this post on Instagram A post shared by EvaaBaliyan (@evaabaliyanofficial)

5. Flute-Themed Krishna Look For a flute-themed Krishna look, make a vibrant flute using thick paper and other decorative elements. All you need to do is roll paper, cut the edges, and add a small piece of paper to cover the edges. And finally, decorate the flute with laces, colourful pens and a small tassel at one edge. And voila the flute of your little kanha is ready. ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2026: How To Make Krishna Costume For Kids Without Stitching Step By Step

6. Matching Radha-Krishna Sibling Look For a matching Radha-Krishna sibling look, take the same dupatta and use it like a veil for the Goddess Radha look, and for the Krishna look, cover your little boy's one shoulder with a pleated dupatta and tuck it in at the waist or tie it on his wrist. 7. Budget-Friendly Krishna-Radha Fancy Dress Look For a budget-friendly Krishna-Radha fancy dress look, make little Krishna a dhoti using a dupatta and then make him wear all the floral handmade jewellery and a mukut. For Goddess Radha’s look, turn your usual lehenga set into Janmashtami-ready by draping a vibrant dupatta and blush-pink makeup.

DIY Accessories You Can Make For Janmashtami Fancy Dress

Here is a list of Accessories that you can DIY for Janmashtami fancy dress:

1. Mukut, using thick paper, scissors, decorations, and elastic thread.



2. Make a DIY flute

3. Floral Jewellery

4. Dupatta-draped outfits.

Tips To Make Kids' Janmashtami Fancy Dress Look Comfortable

Here is a list of essential tips to make your kids’ Janmashtami fancy dress look comfortable:

1. Opt for fabric and materials that are lightweight to carry throughout the festivities.

2. Opt for decoration elements that stay stuck on the DIY props.

3. Go with a sleek and well-tied hairstyle, which is more hassle-free.

4. Comfy shoes also offer utmost comfort for all-day celebrations.

Each of the above-mentioned Krishna-Radha looks for kids is budget-friendly and easy to try. Kick-start the preparations now, and let your kids allure Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha to glow this Janmashtami 2026.

FAQs

How To Create A Krishna-Radha Look At Home On A Budget?

To make Krishna-Radha outfits on a budget, use old yellow or orange clothes for dhoti-draping, use cardboard and paper to make the crown and flute, and reuse old jewellery or make a simple necklace from beads and flowers. Make sure that you use the materials you already have.