Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, at midnight, people sing bhajans and aarti, decorate their homes and bring a small idol of Lord Krishna to worship. To make the day even more auspicious, devotees prepare Chhappan bhog (56 food items) early in the morning and offer Lord Krishna at midnight.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami 2026 is on Friday, 4th September. The midnight Nishita puja is when the 56-item chhappan bhog is traditionally offered. Let's understand in detail why Chhappan bhog is offered to Lord Krishna, what items are included in it, and what to do if a devotee cannot prepare them all. Janmashtami 2026: Why Chappan Bhog Is Offered To Lord Krishna? The tradition of offering 56 items to Lord Krishna dates back to when Vrindavan (the village where Lord Krishna lived) was facing devastating rains and floods. Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Parvat on his little finger like an umbrella to shield the villagers, their animals, and their homes for seven days.

During this time, he did not eat or drink anything. It is said that Lord Krishna was fed eight times a day by his mother Yashodha. Thus, when the rains stopped on the eighth day, the people of Vrindavan expressed their gratitude by offering him 56 different dishes.

The tradition of offering 56 items to Lord Krishna dates back to when Vrindavan (Image: Pexels) Janmashtami 2026: The Complete List Of 56 Items Offered To Lord Krishna Sweets (Mithai) — 18 Items Item Description Makhan Mishri Krishna’s absolute favourite — fresh butter with rock sugar Kheer Rice pudding, a staple bhog offering Gulab Jamun Deep-fried milk dumplings soaked in sugar syrup Jalebi Crispy, syrup-soaked spirals Peda Milk-based sweet, classic Mathura offering Boondi Laddu Round sweets made from chickpea flour droplets Coconut Barfi Shredded coconut and sugar fudge Sooji Halwa Semolina pudding cooked in ghee Rasgulla Spongy cottage cheese balls in light syrup Malpua Sweet pancakes, traditional in Eastern India Kalakand Grainy milk cake with cardamom Moong Dal Halwa Rich lentil-based sweet Rabri Thick, reduced sweetened milk Anjeer Barfi Fig-based fudge with nuts Milk Cake Caramelised milk sweet Sandesh Bengali cottage cheese delicacy Khoya Modak Stuffed sweet dumplings Rava Laddu Semolina and ghee laddus Savoury Dishes And Snacks — 12 Items Item Description Kachori Stuffed deep-fried pastry Samosa Filled with spiced potato or dry fruits for vrat Dhokla Steamed chickpea flour cake Namak Para Crispy salted diamond biscuits Mathri Flaky fried crackers Murukku Spiral-shaped rice flour snack Sev Thin chickpea flour noodles Papdi Flat, crispy wafers Poori Deep-fried puffed bread Pakora Batter-fried vegetable fritters Besan Chilla Savoury chickpea flour pancake Masala Idli Steamed rice cakes with spice tempering Fruits and Dry Fruits — 9 Items Item Description Banana Commonly offered in all pujas Apple Symbol of health and devotion Pomegranate Auspicious fruit, rich red colour Guava Seasonal and fragrant Coconut Sacred offering in Hindu worship Dates (Khajoor) Natural sweetness, vrat-friendly Cashews (Kaju) Premium dry fruit offering Almonds (Badam) Soaked or whole, both traditional Raisins (Kishmish) Sweet dried grapes ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2026 Puja Samagri: 5 Things To Prepare Before The Midnight Birth Ritual Dairy-Based Items — 6 Items Item Description Dahi (Curd) Central to dahi handi celebrations Paneer Cubes Fresh cottage cheese Buttermilk (Chaas) Light, cooling drink offering White Butter (Makhan) Krishna’s most iconic offering Milk (Doodh) Pure, full-fat milk Lassi Sweet or salted yogurt drink Rice and Grains — 6 Items Item Description Jeera Rice Cumin-tempered basmati rice Khichdi Comfort food — rice and lentils Pulao Fragrant spiced rice Sabudana Khichdi Tapioca pearls — a vrat staple Samak Rice Barnyard millet — fasting-friendly Dalia Broken wheat porridge Panchamrit Five-ingredient sacred nectar (milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar) Tulsi Leaf Holy basil — placed on every offering Honey (Shahad) Raw, unprocessed — symbolises purity Ghee (Clarified Butter) Essential in every puja and cooking ritual Rock Sugar (Mishri) Crystal sugar — used in Panchamrit and bhog garnishing ALSO READ: September 2026 Hindu Festival Calendar: Check Dates For Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Teej And Pitru Paksh What Happens If A Devotee Cannot Prepare 56 Items? If a devotee is not able to prepare chhappan bhog for Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, they can offer makhan mishri, simple dry fruits, milk or panchamrit to Lord Krishna.

If a devotee is not able to prepare chhappan bhog for Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, they can offer makhan mishri (Image: Pexels) It is believed that Lord Krishna accepts any offering made to him with deep devotion and a sincere heart. FAQs 1. Can I offer fewer than 56 items for Janmashtami Bhog? Yes, you can offer fewer than 56 items for Janmashtami bhog, as Lord Krishna values a devotee's intentions rather than quantity. 2. Why are exactly 56 items offered to Lord Krishna? Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Parvat for seven consecutive days to protect the villagers. During this time, he did not eat or drink anything. So, to express gratitude towards him, the villagers offered him 56 food items.