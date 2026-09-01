  • Source:JND

Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, at midnight, people sing bhajans and aarti, decorate their homes and bring a small idol of Lord Krishna to worship. To make the day even more auspicious, devotees prepare Chhappan bhog (56 food items) early in the morning and offer Lord Krishna at midnight.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami 2026 is on Friday, 4th September. The midnight Nishita puja is when the 56-item chhappan bhog is traditionally offered.

Let's understand in detail why Chhappan bhog is offered to Lord Krishna, what items are included in it, and what to do if a devotee cannot prepare them all.

Janmashtami 2026: Why Chappan Bhog Is Offered To Lord Krishna?

The tradition of offering 56 items to Lord Krishna dates back to when Vrindavan (the village where Lord Krishna lived) was facing devastating rains and floods. Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Parvat on his little finger like an umbrella to shield the villagers, their animals, and their homes for seven days.

During this time, he did not eat or drink anything. It is said that Lord Krishna was fed eight times a day by his mother Yashodha. Thus, when the rains stopped on the eighth day, the people of Vrindavan expressed their gratitude by offering him 56 different dishes.

little krishna

The tradition of offering 56 items to Lord Krishna dates back to when Vrindavan (Image: Pexels)

Janmashtami 2026: The Complete List Of 56 Items Offered To Lord Krishna

Sweets (Mithai) — 18 Items

Item Description 
Makhan Mishri Krishna’s absolute favourite — fresh butter with rock sugar
Kheer Rice pudding, a staple bhog offering
Gulab Jamun Deep-fried milk dumplings soaked in sugar syrup
Jalebi Crispy, syrup-soaked spirals
Peda Milk-based sweet, classic Mathura offering
Boondi Laddu Round sweets made from chickpea flour droplets
Coconut Barfi Shredded coconut and sugar fudge
Sooji Halwa Semolina pudding cooked in ghee
Rasgulla Spongy cottage cheese balls in light syrup
Malpua Sweet pancakes, traditional in Eastern India
Kalakand Grainy milk cake with cardamom
Moong Dal Halwa Rich lentil-based sweet
Rabri Thick, reduced sweetened milk
Anjeer Barfi Fig-based fudge with nuts
Milk Cake Caramelised milk sweet
Sandesh Bengali cottage cheese delicacy
Khoya Modak Stuffed sweet dumplings
Rava Laddu Semolina and ghee laddus

Savoury Dishes And Snacks — 12 Items

Item Description 
Kachori Stuffed deep-fried pastry
Samosa Filled with spiced potato or dry fruits for vrat
Dhokla Steamed chickpea flour cake
Namak Para Crispy salted diamond biscuits
Mathri Flaky fried crackers
Murukku Spiral-shaped rice flour snack
Sev Thin chickpea flour noodles
Papdi Flat, crispy wafers
Poori Deep-fried puffed bread
Pakora Batter-fried vegetable fritters
Besan Chilla Savoury chickpea flour pancake
Masala Idli Steamed rice cakes with spice tempering

Fruits and Dry Fruits — 9 Items

Item Description 
Banana Commonly offered in all pujas
Apple Symbol of health and devotion
Pomegranate Auspicious fruit, rich red colour
Guava Seasonal and fragrant
Coconut Sacred offering in Hindu worship
Dates (Khajoor) Natural sweetness, vrat-friendly
Cashews (Kaju) Premium dry fruit offering
Almonds (Badam) Soaked or whole, both traditional
Raisins (Kishmish) Sweet dried grapes

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2026 Puja Samagri: 5 Things To Prepare Before The Midnight Birth Ritual

Dairy-Based Items — 6 Items

Item Description 
Dahi (Curd) Central to dahi handi celebrations
Paneer Cubes Fresh cottage cheese
Buttermilk (Chaas) Light, cooling drink offering
White Butter (Makhan) Krishna’s most iconic offering
Milk (Doodh) Pure, full-fat milk
Lassi Sweet or salted yogurt drink

Rice and Grains — 6 Items

Item Description
Jeera Rice Cumin-tempered basmati rice
Khichdi Comfort food — rice and lentils
Pulao Fragrant spiced rice
Sabudana Khichdi Tapioca pearls — a vrat staple
Samak Rice Barnyard millet — fasting-friendly
Dalia Broken wheat porridge
Panchamrit Five-ingredient sacred nectar (milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar)
Tulsi Leaf Holy basil — placed on every offering
Honey (Shahad) Raw, unprocessed — symbolises purity
Ghee (Clarified Butter) Essential in every puja and cooking ritual
Rock Sugar (Mishri) Crystal sugar — used in Panchamrit and bhog garnishing

ALSO READ: September 2026 Hindu Festival Calendar: Check Dates For Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Teej And Pitru Paksh

What Happens If A Devotee Cannot Prepare 56 Items?

If a devotee is not able to prepare chhappan bhog for Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, they can offer makhan mishri, simple dry fruits, milk or panchamrit to Lord Krishna.

makhan mishri

If a devotee is not able to prepare chhappan bhog for Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, they can offer makhan mishri (Image: Pexels)

It is believed that Lord Krishna accepts any offering made to him with deep devotion and a sincere heart.

FAQs

1. Can I offer fewer than 56 items for Janmashtami Bhog?

Yes, you can offer fewer than 56 items for Janmashtami bhog, as Lord Krishna values a devotee's intentions rather than quantity.

2. Why are exactly 56 items offered to Lord Krishna?

Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Parvat for seven consecutive days to protect the villagers. During this time, he did not eat or drink anything. So, to express gratitude towards him, the villagers offered him 56 food items.


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