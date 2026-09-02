Krishna Janmashtami 2026 is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated across India and beyond. Janmashtami 2026 will be observed on 4th September. Here is all you need to know about this holy occassion, including the date (tithi), history, significance, and rituals associated with the joyous celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth.

When Is Krishna Janmashtami 2026, September 4 Or 5? Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on 4th September, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. As per sacred texts, Janmashtami falls at midnight (Nishita Kaal) on the eighth day (Ashtami Tithi) of the waning moon.

In 2026, Ashtami tith will begin at 02:25 AM on Sep 04, 2026 and end at 12:13 AM on Sep 05, 2026. And midnight puja muhurat, which Nishta Kaal falls on 11:57 PM to 12:43 AM, Sep 05th. Krishna Janmashtami 2026 Date And Puja Timing Event / Detail Date / Time Janmashtami Date 4th Sept, 2026 (Friday) Ashtami Tithi Begins: 02:25 AM on Sep 04, 2026 Ends: 12:13 AM on Sep 05, 2026 Nishita Kaal 11:57 PM to 12:43 AM, Sep 05 Parana Timing After 06:01 AM, Sep 05 Rohini Nakshatra Begins: 12:29 AM on Sep 04, 2026 Ends: 11:04 PM on Sep 04, 2026 Source: Drik Panchang Why Is Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated? Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the birth of Lord Krishna. 2026 marks the 5253rd Birth Anniversary of Lord Krishna. Hindu devotees believe that Lord Krishna is the eighth Avatar of God Vishnu, who came into existence to fight injustice and tyranny and establish dharma.

History Of Krishna Janmashtami Lord Krishna was born in the prison of Mathura to Mother Devaki and Father Vasudeva. Because of his maternal uncle, King Kansa's tyranny, who received a heavenly prophecy that Devaki's eighth child would destroy him. But their eighth child was born, Krishna, on the Ashtami of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada. Therefore, to protect his child, Vasudeva took him to Gokul at midnight and exchanged him with Nanda and Yashoda’s newborn daughter.

Significance Of Janmashtami Janmashtami marks a joyous celebration of the divine birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and the restoration of righteousness. That is why devotees celebrate the day with utmost enthusiasm; they also observe a fast, midnight worship, devotion and reflect on Lord Krishna's teachings, all of which are part of a significant festival.

ALSO READ: 7 Janmashtami 2026 Decoration Ideas: Transform Your Small Home Into A Beautiful Krishna Corner How Is Janmashtami Celebrated In India? In India, Janmashtami is one of the most popular Hindu festival, which people eagerly awaits. Some of the key elements of Janmashtami celebrations in India are: Jhankis : Visual depiction through mythological performances

: Visual depiction through mythological performances Dahi Handi : Lord Krishna is believed to love curd and butter; on Krishna Janmashtami, reminiscing his leela’s believer form human pyramids to break a high-hanging matki (earthen pot) filled with curd, butter, and milk.

: Lord Krishna is believed to love curd and butter; on Krishna Janmashtami, reminiscing his leela’s believer form human pyramids to break a high-hanging matki (earthen pot) filled with curd, butter, and milk. Bhajan and kirtan : Waiting for Krishna’s birth at midnight, devotees revel in Krishna Bhajan and kirtan.

: Waiting for Krishna’s birth at midnight, devotees revel in Krishna Bhajan and kirtan. Fasting : Followers also observe a fast till midnight on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

: Followers also observe a fast till midnight on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Midnight puja : At the time of Nishita Kaal, devotees worship lord Krishna.

: At the time of Nishita Kaal, devotees worship lord Krishna. Temple celebrations: Grand Janmashtami temple celebration during midnight, awaiting Lord Krishna’s birth is a significant part of the Janmashtami ritual. This year, Dahi Handi will be celebrated on Dahi Handi on Friday, September 4, 2026.

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2026: 7 ISKCON Temples To Celebrate Krishna Janmotsav Janmashtami 2026: Dos And Don'ts For Devotees Some of the major dos and don’ts for devotees during Krishna Janmashtami are as follows: 1. Grains should not be consumed during Janmashtami fasting.

2. Follow the same rules for Krishna Janmashtami fasting as Ekadashi.

3. Paranais is the time when you break your fast; it should be done at a muhurat. Lastly, observing the Janmashtami fast 2026 is about devotion and love for lord Krishna, and a perfect occasion when devotees believe that God blesses them with divine blessings of prosperity and good health. FAQs When Is Krishna Janmashtami 2026? Krishna Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on 4th September. What Are The Major Elements Of Janmashtami Celebration In India? Dahi Handi, making Laddu Gopal wear a birthday outfit, temple decoration, midnight celebration, bhajan and kirtan are the major elements of Janmashtami celebration in India.