Onam 2026 Kerala Saree Styling Ideas: With ongoing 10-day-long Onam festivities, daily temple visits, rituals, and a traditional feast, everything calls for a stand-out festive attire. And what is better than embracing elegance in a traditional Kerala Saree? Therefore, here is a list of 5 Kerala saree styling ideas for an elegant festive look.

5 Kerala Saree Styling Ideas For Onam 2026 1. Style Your Kasavu Saree With A Traditional Blouse Kerala-famous Kasavu sarees are an Onam staple, which are known for their simple off-white or cream cotton fabric and stunning gold zari border. Therefore, to embrace traditional elegance this Onam season, style your Kasavu saree with a traditional blouse, featuring quarter sleeves, a modest neckline, contrast or same hue.

Traditional Blouse For Onam (Image Credit: Instagram @samantharuthprabhuoffl) 2. Add Statement Jewellery To Your Onam Look To keep your look minimal yet statement, opt for standout earrings or a neckpiece in a contrasting hue or intricate design. Additionally, to flaunt your statement earrings, tie your mane in a sleek bun or playful ponytail.

Add Statement Jewellery To Your Onam Look (Image Credit: Instagram @rashmika_mandanna) 3. Try A Contemporary Kerala Saree Look For a modern Kerala saree look, go all out with a blouse pattern. Go for a trendy neckline and bold back design. Additionally, tie your mane in a bun to keep all the eyes on your stunning styling.

Try A Contemporary Kerala Saree Look (Image Credit: Instagram @tamannaahspeaks) 4. Complete Your Onam Look With The Right Accessories To make your ethnic look stand out, try opting for accessories that complement your outfit and not overwhelm it. Therefore, delicate jewellery, tied hairstyles and neatly draped sarees truly steal the spotlight.

Complete Your Onam Look With The Right Accessories (Image Credit: Instagram @anupamaparameswaran96) ALSO READ: Onam Rangoli 2026: 7 Beautiful Pookalam Designs To Decorate Your Home This Festive Season 5. Opt For Minimal Prints And Soft Hues In humid monsoon weather, opt for fabrics that not only feel breathable and comforting, but truly reflect elegance with a touch of chicness. Therefore, opt for minimal floral patterns and pastel shades that are a perfect blend of traditional and modern flair.

Opt For Minimal Prints And Soft Hues (Image Credit: Instagram @keerthysureshofficial) ALSO READ: Onam 2026: 5 Flower Gajra Hairstyles To Pair With Your Kasavu Saree My Takeaway Each of the above-listed Kerala style styling ideas is a perfect blend of traditional and minimalist fashion. Traditional drapes are truly the statement of any look. Therefore, instead of overwhelming the look with many statement pieces, minimally accessorise the look with tiny jhumkas, a delicate pendant, a sleek hairstyle and nude heels or flats, which are more appropriate for temple visits and Sadhya feasts.

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