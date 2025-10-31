- By Bornika Das
Fri, 31 Oct 2025
- Source:JND
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the first home minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Every year on October 31, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti is observed throughout the country. The day is also celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, to honour the contributions by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day is dedicated to promoting national unity, integrity and security. It also encourages every citizen to take pride in their nation and culture. Popularly known as the “Iron Man of India,” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, into a landowning family of the Leva Patidar caste in Nadiad village of Kheda district, Gujarat. This year, it is the perfect time to reminisce about Patel by reading his inspirational quotes that still serve as the foundation of modern-day India.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a visionary leader and played a key role in India’s freedom movement. He was the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister and played a crucial role in uniting India's princely states into a single nation and made efforts to ensure that the country remained united and strong. Patel achieved an incredible milestone of persuading almost 565 self-governing princely states, which were released from British suzerainty, to accede to the Union of India. He was committed to the integration of the newly independent country, which earned him the title of “Iron Man of India.” Here are the 10 inspirational quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which still serve as a motivation to nation-building.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Motivational Quotes For Modern India
- "Faith is of no avail in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work."
- “There is something unique in this soil, which, despite many obstacles, has always remained the abode of great souls.”
- "Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonised and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."
- "Even if we lose the wealth of thousands, and our life is sacrificed, we should keep smiling and be cheerful keeping our faith in God and Truth."
- "It is the prime responsibility of every citizen to feel that his country is free and to defend its freedom is his duty."
- "Satyagraha is not a creed for the weak or the cowardly."
- “Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties.”
- "We have to shed mutual bickerings, shed the difference of being high or low and develop the sense of equality and banish untouchability. We have to restore the conditions of Swaraj prevalent prior to British rule. We have to live like the children of the same father."
- "By common endeavor we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities."
- “The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted cooperation of all on board; she could be safely brought to port.”
- "In a democratic set-up we must have freedom of the Press, freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of association and all kinds of freedom."
- "Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success."