Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the first home minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Every year on October 31, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti is observed throughout the country. The day is also celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, to honour the contributions by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day is dedicated to promoting national unity, integrity and security. It also encourages every citizen to take pride in their nation and culture. Popularly known as the “Iron Man of India,” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, into a landowning family of the Leva Patidar caste in Nadiad village of Kheda district, Gujarat. This year, it is the perfect time to reminisce about Patel by reading his inspirational quotes that still serve as the foundation of modern-day India.