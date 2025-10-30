Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025: The period of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 underlines the crucial role of lifestyle factors in maintaining good breast health and preventing cancer. Although most studies indicate that chronic stress, inadequate sleep, and a lack of self-care have much to do with the body's capacity to take care of healthy tissues and fend off disease. Besides genetics, regular screening, growing evidence suggests that control of stress, and restful sleep can fortify the immune system and hormonal balance that will help in cutting the risks of developing breast cancer. Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 serves as a reminder to embrace holistic approaches toward breast health, while mental well-being is interwoven with physical care.

It is important to encourage women to consider the association between psychological and physical health regarding the prevention of breast cancer. Stress is known to act as an inflammatory agent that produces hormonal changes, which may prove harmful to the breast tissue over time. In addition, deficient sleep interferes with the necessary repair and detoxification processes of the body in deep rest, weakening the body's defences. Self-care, acts as practising mindfulness, proper nutrition, and engaging in the right amount of exercise, enhances sleep quality and reduces stress. In conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr. Shefali Aggarwal, Consultant Breast Cancer Surgeon, Rosewalk by Rainbow Hospital, shares how managing stress, sleep and self-care shape breast health.

Stress And Its Impact Prolonged stress triggers the release of cortisol and other stress hormones that can affect cell growth and immune regulation. Research indicates that chronic stress may not directly cause breast cancer, but it can influence tumour progression, delay healing, and lead to unhealthy coping habits such as smoking, alcohol use, and poor diet, all of which increase cancer risk. Dr. Shefali Aggarwal states, “Learning to manage stress through mindfulness, yoga, meditation, or even simple breathing exercises can help restore balance to both the body and mind.”

Sleep And Hormonal Balance Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining hormonal health. Insufficient or poor-quality sleep can alter the production of melatonin, a hormone known to regulate sleep and possess antioxidant properties that may help protect against cancer cell growth. Studies have shown that women who consistently sleep fewer than six hours a night may have a slightly higher risk of developing breast cancer. Dr. Shefali Aggarwal suggests, "Maintaining a regular sleep schedule, limiting screen time before bed, and creating a calming bedtime routine can significantly improve sleep quality and overall health."

Impact Of Sleep, Stress And Self-Care On Breast Cancer (Image Credits: Canva) Self-Care As Prevention Self-care isn’t just about relaxation; it’s about creating a balanced routine that nurtures your physical and emotional well-being. Dr. Shefali Aggarwal says, “Regular exercise, nutritious eating, staying connected with loved ones, and scheduling regular health check-ups, including mammograms, are essential aspects of preventive self-care.” Women should also perform monthly breast self-examinations and promptly consult a doctor for any unusual changes.

Incorporating stress management, good sleep hygiene, and consistent self-care into daily life not only enhances emotional resilience but also supports hormonal and immune health, creating a strong foundation for long-term breast cancer prevention.