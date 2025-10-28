Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 provides a timely reminder that early diagnosis can actually save lives. Although most women are aware of the usual symptoms, such as breast lumps, there are a number of subtle symptoms which get overlooked in their busy lifestyles. These below-the-radar signs, for example, slight skin changes, unexplained pain or discharge from the nipple, could be early warning signs of breast cancer that warrant medical evaluation. Early identification of these signs not only enhances the quality of treatment but also persuades more women to pay extra attention to regular self-exams, screening tests, and frank discussions regarding breast health.

Apart from the evident or palpable signs, slight breast cancer symptoms are usually integrated into normal hormonal fluctuations or fatigue-related aches. A persistent itch, dimpling of the skin, or minimal swelling might look normal but can suggest underlying diseases. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is the ideal time to encourage women of all ages to become informed and sensitive to the body's signals, destigmatise and demystify the detection of breast cancer. In conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr. Jayasree Kuna, MD (Radiation Oncology), ECMO, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, shares subtle breast cancer symptoms that women often miss.

Silent Symptoms Of Breast Cancer In Women Skin Changes That Do Not Resolve A patch of redness, dimpling, or thickened skin on the breast may resemble an infection or mild rash. Dr. Jayasree Kuna states, “When such changes persist for more than a few weeks, especially if the skin looks pitted or uneven (sometimes compared to the surface of an orange), they warrant evaluation.”

Unexplained Nipple Discharge Nipple discharge, particularly when spontaneous or occurring from one breast only, deserves attention. According to the Indian Journal of Surgical Oncology, up to 10 per cent of women diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) reported discharge as the first symptom rather than a lump.

Changes In Nipple Shape Or Position Dr. Jayasree Kuna mentions, “A nipple that suddenly becomes inverted, flattened, or pulled sideways can indicate a tumour tethering the underlying tissue.” These changes differ from naturally inverted nipples, which are usually symmetrical and present since adolescence. Silent Breast Cancer Symptoms (Image Credits: Canva) Localised Thickening Or Fullness Not all cancers form distinct lumps. Some feel like areas of firmness or mild swelling compared to the rest of the breast. Women often describe this as a “different texture” rather than a lump. These regions may feel rope-like or less compressible.

The Role Of Screening And Clinical Examination Even the most vigilant self-checks cannot replace professional evaluation. Dr. Jayasree Kuna says, "Mammography remains the most reliable tool for detecting small, non-palpable lesions." The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recommends biennial screening for women above 40, or earlier for those with a strong family history.

Advances in imaging, including ultrasound and digital mammography, now make evaluation safer and more precise, even in younger women with dense breast tissue. Early-stage cancers detected through these methods have survival rates above 90 per cent.