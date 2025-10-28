DIY Lip Balms: With the winter season approaching, the common struggle is dry and chapped lips. The chill in the air, lack of hydration and harsh sunlight can leave the lips rough and painful. Instead of reaching out for store-bought lip balms that are loaded with chemicals, you can easily make DIY lip balm alternatives at home. With the help of a few simple ingredients such as coconut oil, beeswax, shea butter and others, these homemade lip balms can heal dry and chapped lips by moisturising them in just minutes. They also protect the lips, keeping them soft, smooth and naturally healthy throughout the day.

These DIY lip balms are a dry lip solution that can be made at home in less than 10 minutes. You can customise the colour and texture and the inclusion of natural ingredients can cure the dry and chapped lips instantly. They are budget-friendly, environmentally friendly, and safe for everyday use. Here are easy homemade lip balms for dry and chapped lips to provide intense hydration and soft lips in this upcoming winter season.

Best DIY Lip Balms For Winter Dry And Chapped Lips Coconut Oil And Shea Butter Lip Balm Mix 1 teaspoon of melted shea butter with ½ teaspoon of coconut oil. Store in a small jar once cooled. Apply this DIY lip balm daily for soft, hydrated and glossy lips. This deeply moisturises the lips and is gentle on the skin.

ALSO READ: Daytime Lip Balm vs Nighttime Lip Balm: Why Do You Need Both To Treat Your Lips Right In 2025? Honey And Castor Oil Lip Balm Honey is a natural moisturiser, while castor oil heals dry skin. To make this, mix 1 teaspoon of honey with half a teaspoon of castor oil and apply before bedtime. In just a few days, your lips will feel softer and smoother.

Cucumber And Aloe Vera Lip Balm Get a refreshing touch by blending half a teaspoon of aloe vera gel with a little cucumber puree. Store it in a small container and use it whenever needed. This cooling DIY lip balm soothes chapped lips and keeps them soft and supple.

Homemade Lip Balms For Dry Lips For Winter Season (Image Credits: Canva) Cocoa Butter And Almond Oil Melt 1 teaspoon cocoa butter and mix in half a teaspoon of almond oil. Once cooled, apply to the lips for instant nourishment. Cocoa butter repairs cracks, while almond oil leaves lips silky smooth. Instead of almond oil, you can also use almond butter.

ALSO READ: 5 Overnight Lip Care Hacks To Wake Up To Baby-Soft, Pink And Pigment-Free Lips Honey And Sugar Scrub To remove dead skin from the lips, mix 1 teaspoon of honey with half a teaspoon of white sugar. Gently massage the lips in circular motion and rinse off. Do this 2-3 times a day for fresh and pink lips.

Making these DIY lip balms at home is a simple and satisfying way to naturally take care of the skin. These homemade lip balms are chemical-free and repair dry and chapped lips instantly. Made in 10 minutes at home, these natural lip balms offer smooth, hydrated and soft lips this winter season.