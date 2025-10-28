Kitchen Hacks To Clean Apple: With the arrival of the winter season, apples are back, giving crispy and juicy treats at the fruit platter. The most widely consumed fruit, apples, is considered the healthiest. Store-bought apples often appear shiny from a food-grade wax coating applied after harvest, along with traces of pesticides or bacteria from cultivation. These coated natural or synthetic waxes prolong shelf life and enhance their glossy look, but trap impurities and pesticides on the surface. Thus, it is important to clean them before consumption as far as health and flavour are concerned. With the help of kitchen hacks, you can remove wax from apples naturally.

These kitchen hacks are natural, easy and effective to get rid of apple wax and chemical coatings. Removing these artificial waxes or chemicals is important to prevent the ingestion of toxins in the body while eating apples. These best ways to clean apples to remove pesticides and wax that are kitchen-friendly and safe. Here are the six kitchen hacks to remove wax and chemical coatings from apples to enjoy a purify and nutrient-rich fruit.

How To Remove Wax From Apples Naturally Boiling Water Boiling water is a quick and effective kitchen hack to remove wax from the apple’s surface. In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Use a slotted spoon, carefully immerse each apple for just a few seconds, ensuring all the sides are exposed. Remove the apples and place them on a clean towel to dry.

Vinegar Solution Vinegar is a natural disinfectant that helps remove wax, chemicals, pesticides and bacteria from apples. Fill a clean bowl or your sink with cold water and add 1- 2 cups of plain white vinegar. Soak the apples for 5-10 minutes, then gently scrub each one with your hands to loosen wax or residue. Rinse thoroughly with clean water. If you don’t have vinegar, use lemon juice.

Baking Soda And Water Baking soda acts as a mild abrasive, which helps to remove wax and pesticide residues from the apple’s skin. Mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda in 2 cups of water. Soak the apples in a solution for 15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly under running water.

Salt Water Solution Salt water is another kitchen hack to remove wax and chemical coatings from apples. Fill a large bowl with water and add 1 teaspoon of salt. Place the apples in the solution and swirl them gently. Rinse with fresh water and pat dry.

Scrape Off The Wax Manually People can also scrape the apple with a butter knife to remove the wax. Carefully run the knife across the skin without cutting into the flesh. Repeat this around the entire apple. You can wash the apples under running water before scraping to loosen the wax, making the process quicker and more effective.

These simple and effective kitchen hacks to remove wax and chemical coatings from apples support food hygiene. These apple cleaning hacks not only protect the well-being but also preserve the taste and texture.