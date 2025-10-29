World Psoriasis Day 2025 is observed on October 29 and serves as an important reminder to make people more aware of this chronic autoimmune skin disease that impacts millions across the globe. Psoriasis, mistakenly perceived as a cosmetic condition, is closely related to the immune system and lifestyle. Psoriasis is a skin disease that negatively affects the emotional connection between the mind and body. The chronic autoimmune disorder leads to the appearance of red, scaly patches on the skin that are often accompanied by itching and discomfort. The cause of psoriasis have been identified as genetics and immune dysfunction, but now it is recognised that mental stress is the most significant factor that triggers the disease. Contemporary living, with heightening concern and mental exhaustion, frequently precipitates inflammatory cycles that exacerbate symptoms.

Stress is an important but underappreciated cause of exacerbating psoriasis. When the body is under tension, it secretes hormones such as cortisol, which can damage immune equilibrium and stoke inflammatory reactions in the skin. The outcome is a rapid eruption of sore, scaly, inflamed patches that impair physical comfort and emotional health. In this mind-skin connection, it is important that patients should embrace holistic strategies - integrating medical treatment with relaxation and balanced living. In conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr Shankar Sawant, Consultant – Dermatologist, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, shares on World Psoriasis Day 2025 that early diagnosis, self-care and mindfulness techniques can asist patients with psoriasis to cope better with stress-provoking flare patterns.

ALSO READ: What Is Psoriasis? Expert Advice On How You Can Treat This Skin Issue The Science Behind Stress And Psoriasis In the situation of stress, the body produces hormones, cortisone and adrenaline. These “stress hormones” are aimed at getting the body ready for a fight-or-flight response. A situation of chronic stress, however, keeps these hormones at high levels for a long time, which upsets the immune system’s balance. Dr Shankar Sawant shares. “In psoriasis, this unbalance causes the immune system to attack healthy skin cells, thus causing skin inflammation and rapid skin cell turnover.” The skin thickening and redness that accompany psoriasis are due to this process.

Stress Triggers Psoriasis (Image Credits: Canva) The Emotional Toll Of The Condition Psoriasis is a disease that can make the patient’s life a never-ending cycle of suffering—skin issues resulting from the disease might cause the patient to feel embarrassed, anxious, or isolated from society, thus the patient’s stress levels will rise, and the disease will get worse again. Dr Shankar Sawant mentions, “Those with Psoriasis are prone to the occurrence of emotional problems like Depression, Anxiety, and low self-esteem.”

ALSO READ: How Heat And UV Rays Trigger Skin Cancer And Exacerbate Psoriasis? Insights From Expert The psychological distress caused by the visibility of the disease and the resulting decrease in the quality of life can eventually make the whole situation worse. He adds, “These negative emotions can make Psoriasis flare-up, creating a repeating cycle.” This emotional burden is a major contributor to the advancement of the condition, thus it is necessary to include the treatment of mental health alongside physical health.

Proper Psoriasis management goes beyond the use of topical treatments or medications. It requires tending to the mind, just like the skin, and treating the mind. Among the stress-reducing techniques, one can choose from meditation, yoga, deep breathing, and regular exercise. The understanding of a strong mind–skin relationship will empower the patients to take a holistic approach in psoriasis management and consolidate their quality of life.