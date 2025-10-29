India's hair transplant industry, which sees around 350,000 procedures annually, has become a global hub for the cosmetic treatment, yet the sector is grappling with a severe quality and safety crisis due to a lack of stringent regulations and the widespread use of unqualified personnel.

Despite the high volume of procedures, many clinics are failing to meet basic clinical standards, with surgical procedures often being carried out by technicians who lack adequate training. This sub-standard practice is leading to botched surgeries, poor aesthetic results, infections, and permanent scarring, raising serious concerns about patient safety.

The Risk Of Unqualified Procedures Hair transplant is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that requires qualified, trained, and certified surgeons, along with specialised tools. However, the prevalence of unqualified practitioners performing these surgeries is high. Ajay Bansal, CEO of DHI International, highlighted the gravity of the situation: “The sad truth in India is the sheer number of unqualified practitioners. These individuals neglect patient safety and proper ethical behaviour, resulting in failed procedures, botched hairlines and poor graft survival."

He added, "Not only does this put the industry into disrepute, but it also puts patients’ health at risk.” ALSO READ: Ayurveda For Haircare: Doctor Shares Herbs And Oils For Stronger Hair Certification Sets New Benchmark For Quality In a market facing inconsistent standards, third-party accreditations are emerging as paramount measures of quality assurance and a means to build patient confidence. These certifications, issued by independent national or international medical bodies, formally validate a clinic's commitment to safety and quality of care.

The DHI Clinic in Delhi recently set a significant benchmark by becoming the first and only dedicated hair transplant clinic in India to be accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). Risk Of Hair Transplant Unqualified Procedures (Image Credits: Canva) Emphasising the importance of this external validation, Bansal remarked, “When we talk about the hair restoration industry in India, this accreditation is momentous for us all. It serves as an unwavering testament to quality, setting a benchmark that safeguards patient interests and elevates clinical standards.”

Choosing Expertise Over Low Cost With over 150 million Indians suffering from early hair loss, the demand for effective, permanent, and natural-looking solutions like hair transplants is substantial. However, experts strongly caution against prioritising low prices over certified services. Opting for low-quality clinics increases the risk of a bad outcome, which may result in an unnatural appearance, poor hairline, and the potential for visible scarring and infections. Bansal warned patients about the long-term financial consequences of poor choices: "Failed procedures are far more expensive in the long run. The initial savings are immediately wiped out by the necessity of fixing the mistakes, often with a much lower chance of achieving a truly satisfactory result."

Choosing a certified clinic and an experienced surgeon is thus imperative to ensure aesthetically pleasing, safe, and long-lasting results.